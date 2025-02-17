Harry Kane doubtful for Bayern Munich’s game against Celtic due to facial injury

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane sat out training on Monday afternoon and is a fitness doubt for the Champions League game against Celtic.

The England captain, who scored the winner in Bayern’s 2-1 first-leg win over the Hoops last Wednesday, suffered a facial injury towards the end of Saturday’s goalless Bundesliga draw at Bayer Leverkusen.

Asked about Kane’s availability for Tuesday evening’s second leg of the knockout phase play-off, head coach Vincent Kompany said: “It’s nothing bad with Harry, but we’ve not got much time to recover.

Kane receives medical attention during the game at Leverkusen ((Marius Becker/dpa via AP) (Marius Becker/AP)

“Sometimes you need an extra day. But we’ll see how Harry feels in the morning. I’m assuming it’s nothing bad. We’ve not had long to recover.”

When pressed later in his pre-match press conference, the Belgian said: “I was a bit blurry in how I said it, whether he’s fit or not. Maybe a bit of a red herring. I can only say that we’ll see (on Tuesday).”

Kompany also has a doubt over the sick Joao Palhinha but he knows his side are expected to win even though a draw would see them go through.

“I’m talking here to people who understand it,” he said. “It’s the same for us as well as Celtic. You need to win every home game and make the difference. It’s the same every week, for us and Celtic.

Vincent Kompany’s Bayern take a 2-1 lead into the second leg (Matthias Schrader/AP) (Matthias Schrader/AP)

“When you’re playing against teams who are used to dominating and scoring lots of goals in their domestic league, then you have a team who are always dangerous when they get forward.

“Celtic showed that as well, but we did well against them. And we still have to play the second half of this tie. The parameters haven’t changed. But it’s our home leg and we want to take advantage of that.”

Kompany added: “A lot can happen in a game like this. We need to be prepared for everything, whether that’s sitting back or pressing high.

“But there’s a lot in between that can determine a game. We need to be there mentally to do the right thing.”