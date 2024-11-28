Harrogate prepared for rare day as the giant in FA Cup tie against Gainsborough

Harrogate goalkeeper James Belshaw accepts most neutrals will be rooting for Gainsborough in Friday’s televised FA Cup second-round tie.

North Yorkshire club Harrogate, in their fifth season in League Two, host a seventh-tier side ranked 73 places below them in the football pyramid.

A potential third-round glamour tie awaits the winners and Belshaw is aware of the pitfalls for his Harrogate side that are unaccustomed to being favourites.

💬 "It's a huge game, the attitude has to be spot on and we're treating this as we would every other game with a real determination to do well." We've been catching up with Simon Weaver ahead of tomorrow night's @EmiratesFACup Round Two tie 🎙 pic.twitter.com/jKLTmhMgpJ — Harrogate Town AFC (@HarrogateTown) November 28, 2024

Belshaw told the PA news agency: “A lot of people will be tuning in to see an FA Cup underdog pull off a giant-killing and we’ve got to be at our best to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“I cannot stress enough, this is not a challenge we’re taking lightly. Gainsborough had an unbelievable game against Hednesford in the last round, drawing 4-4 and winning on penalties.

“They’ve already beaten (National League side) Boston 4-0 (in a fourth qualifying round replay) this season. They’ve got pedigree of beating teams from a higher league.”

Harrogate, 17th in League Two, pulled off their own giant-killing in the previous round, winning 1-0 against Wrexham, but Belshaw said that will count for nothing on Friday.

Harrogate fans celebrate their side’s win against Wrexham in the previous round (Richard Sellers/PA)

“Gainsborough will be coming in with nothing to lose and will have no fear,” he said. “We’re coming off the back of two really good wins in the league, confidence is high and it will be business as usual to get the job done.”

Harrogate completed their fairytale rise into the English Football League in 2020 under chairman Irving Weaver and son Simon, who is in his 15th year as the club’s manager.

The pair have helped transform the Sulphurites from sixth-tier strugglers, who are now establishing themselves as an EFL club.

“What both Irving and the gaffer have done for the football club can never be underestimated,” Belshaw said.

“The backing they have given and the rewards they have got for the hard work and effort they have put in is unbelievable.

“They both work tirelessly. The gaffer has kept the same members of staff that we had in National League North.

“It’s a small staff base and the work they have to take on is astronomical, so if we get to the third round it will be a fantastic occasion for them.”

Harrogate will be bidding to reach the third round for the second time after losing 4-0 at Luton at that stage in 2022.

Gainsborough – one of three seventh-tier sides left in the competition alongside Kettering and Harborough – have reached round two for the first time in 72 years.

💬 Simon Weaver on Friday night's opponents: "It's a good set-up there and in Russ Wilcox they have a fantastic Manager and person. "They look a really good group of players and play some very good football, so we have to start bright, stay on it, stay focused and show a really… pic.twitter.com/kUHkwKP9if — Harrogate Town AFC (@HarrogateTown) November 28, 2024

Belshaw added: “It was a rapid rise for us with the two promotions in three years into the Football League and it says a lot about how quickly and far we’ve come that we are favourites in a game like this.

“It wasn’t too long ago, I think 2018, that we were in the National League North playing against Gainsborough.

“Of course we’ve got our eye on the third round, but we’re not assuming we are there.

“Let’s just hope Friday night, under the lights and in front of the television cameras, we can create another really good occasion for the club.”