Hard times create strong people – Joshua Zirkzee ready to kick on at Man Utd

Joshua Zirkzee says “hard times create strong people” as the summer signing looks to put a difficult start to life at Manchester United behind him.

The 23-year-old became the first signing of the Ineos era and initially hit the ground running after his 42.5million euros (£35.7m) summer switch from Serie A side Bologna.

Zirkzee scored the winner in United’s season opener against Fulham but failed to register another goal under Erik ten Hag, who paid the price for the club’s poor start to the campaign in late October.

Ruben Amorim was swiftly named successor and Zirkzee marked his first start under the Portuguese head coach with a brace in Sunday’s impressive 4-0 win against Everton at Old Trafford.

Joshua Zirkzee found the net twice against Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Great day,” Zirkzee said after his first goals since August.

“A good win on a Sunday is exactly what these fans deserved, so it’s a great day.

“There were a couple of moments where it could’ve gone differently but I think we stayed strong as a team and 4-0 is a great result at the end of the day.

“Hard times create strong people and strong people bond. I think that’s what’s happening now.”

Amorim praised Zirkzee after the match for doing a “great job” and for “the way he fought in every situation” against Everton.

The Netherlands international’s goals were a bonus for Amorim and an important boost for a player subject of increasing questions around his suitability for United.

“Obviously the longer it takes before you get back on the scoresheet the more frustrating it gets,” Zirkzee said.

“But I have some great team-mates who always keep my head up as well when I’m not keeping them up.

“They helped me a lot during that time as well. Today they were happy for me as well.”

Asked if the confidence to put in a display like Sunday comes from the manager, he said: “Yeah, maybe. I don’t know. Yeah, that’s a good question.

“I felt comfortable today in the role I was in. Of course, the goal helps as well for a striker. But yeah, we all came out with a confidence that we were going to win this game.”

Nobody epitomised that confidence more than star man Amad Diallo, whose skill and spirit were key to a victory in which he linked up nicely with Zirkzee.

“Just natural, I think, but same with all the other guys,” Zirkzee said of that relationship.

Everton boss Sean Dyche is under the spotlight (Steve Paston/PA)

“Of course it takes some time to have connections in a team when you’re new. With Amad, it’s very easy to play but same with all the other players in the team.

“He always gives you an option. It just comes natural. I wish I could explain really.”

United’s attention turns to their trip to Arsenal on Wednesday, when Everton host fellow strugglers Wolves looking for just their third league win of a frustrating campaign.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche said: “Well, the strangest thing is we’ve been down this road before, unfortunately, where the pressure comes on and we have to respond, and then we do respond, and we win a game, and we change it somewhat.

“It’s been a hard narrative to change for a long time both with me and before me. We consistently are working hard to change it.”