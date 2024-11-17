Hamstring surgery sidelines teenage Tottenham winger Wilson Odobert

Wilson Odobert (right) first sustained the injury during Tottenham’s home EFL Cup win against Coventry in September

Teenage Tottenham winger Wilson Odobert faces an extended spell on the sidelines after undergoing hamstring surgery.

The 19-year-old has made six appearances for Tottenham since joining from Burnley in the summer for a reported fee of £25milion.

Tottenham said on their official website: “We can confirm that Wilson Odobert underwent surgery to his right hamstring yesterday (Saturday 16 November).

“The 19-year-old will continue to be closely monitored by our medical team to determine when he can return to training.”

Odobert first sustained the injury during Tottenham’s home EFL Cup win against Coventry in September.

The Frenchman returned to action off the bench in last month’s Europa League win against AZ Alkmaar, but has undergone surgery following a setback.