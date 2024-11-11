Grealish, Saka, Walker, Rice – Lee Carsley battling England injury issues

England interim manager Lee Carsley has a number of injury concerns for his final games in charge

Ahead of the Nations League matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland, the PA news agency takes a look at those who are doubtful.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

The right-back, who is listed as a midfielder by England, was forced off with a hamstring injury in the first half of Saturday’s win over Aston Villa, with Liverpool head coach Arne Slot saying: “I would be surprised if we will see him playing for the England national team this week.”

Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

The winger has not played since October 20 and only returned to light training last week. Manager Pep Guardiola expressed his frustration at the call-up, saying: “I’m always pleased for players to go – when they are fit and they haven’t struggled for the past one, two, three or four weeks.”

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Kyle Walker is not fully fit due to a lack of training time since the start of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)

The City defender has been playing while not fully fit, due to a lack of training sessions since the start of the season according to Guardiola, but it seems likely he will be available for England.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka was forced off with an injury against Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

The winger came off late on in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea shortly after a strong challenge from Marc Cucurella. Manager Mikel Arteta’s view was that “it doesn’t look good”.

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Declan Rice missed the Champions League defeat to Inter with a broken toe and came off early against Chelsea (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The midfielder was replaced even earlier in the game, having missed the midweek Champions League defeat by Inter with a broken toe. Arteta said: “For two players (Rice and Saka) of that importance to tell you they cannot continue in the game, it’s not good news. I don’t know whether to expect them to be fit because if not they don’t come off.”

Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)

Tottenham’s Dominic Solanke jarred a knee during the defeat to Ipswich (Nick Potts/PA)

The striker jarred his knee during Sunday’s defeat to Ipswich but was able to finish the game. Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said: “It was pretty sore but he wanted to continue and nothing too serious.”