Gordon Lyons brands “late” Sports Direct Premiership call-offs “appalling and unacceptable”

Dungannon Swifts coaching staff on the Stangmore Park pitch shortly after the match with Linfield was postponed

COMMUNITIES Minister Gordon Lyons has piled into the row over “late” postponements in three Sports Direct Premiership matches on Saturday, with Storm Darragh eventually leading to the whole top flight programme being wiped out.

League leaders Linfield’s match against Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park and Coleraine’s clash with Portadown at the Showgrounds were called off just 70 minutes before kick-off with players, staff and some supporters already in the stadiums.

Cliftonville’s encounter with Carrick Rangers at Solitude was postponed just 15 minutes earlier. Also called off were Loughgall’s match with champions Larne at Lakeview Park, Glenavon’s game with Crusaders at Mourneview Park and Glentoran’s clash with Ballymena United at the Oval.

“Football clubs, players and fans across Northern Ireland have been left in an appalling situation after they were forced to travel during the amber weather warning only to have matches called off at the last minute,” Mr Lyons said.

“This is totally unacceptable and the authorities must ensure this doesn’t happen again. Clarity could and should have been provided earlier in order to keep people safe and save time and money for everyone involved,” added the DUP MLA.

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern described the situation as “shambolic”.

He said: “Shambolic that our game is called off with some fans already at the ground and the rest on route.

“Questions need to be asked about why this call wasn’t made earlier.”

Dungannon later went ahead with a full-scale practice match at Stangmore Park.

Portadown director Dave Wiggins was also disappointed with the late postponement at Coleraine, which was scheduled to kick off at 5pm with all other matches at 3pm.

“The most difficult thing is the expense of the whole day – it’s a day wasted for people. The club have paid for buses, supporters clubs have paid for buses,” he said.

“It’s just so disappointing and unnecessary. Nothing really changed between last night and 4.00 this afternoon so why could this match not have been called [off] much earlier – the weather warning was there.

“Our player Ahu Obhakhan lives in the south and was getting the train up to Belfast but a tree fell on the line and the passengers were put on a bus to Grand Central. He then had to get an Uber to catch the team bus at Fortwilliam. That’s the sort of day someone has had to play a football match.”

A Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) spokesperson said that, given the weather forecast, consultation had been ongoing with clubs.

“NIFL have been in regular consultation with clubs since Friday morning regarding the ongoing weather situation and seeking advice and updates from clubs,” the spokesperson revealed.

“While a small minority of clubs would have liked games postponed for different reasons, the overall majority wished to wait and make an informed decision this morning and with league rules and proper procedures and with consideration for sporting integrity with the close proximity of the transfer window.

“Five games have successfully gone ahead today [across NIFL’s three divisions] but unfortunately losing two games late is disappointing for everyone. Details for rearrangements from today’s postponed matches will be announced soon.”