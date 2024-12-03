Glentoran knock Linfield out of Bet McLean Cup

A late winner saw Glentoran defeat holders Linfield 1-0 in the Bet McLean Cup for their third win out of three over their rivals this season.

The early phases of the game were largely spent in the Glentoran half as Linfield kept the ball without troubling Daniel Gyollai. The first save either keeper made came just after 20 minutes when David Fisher forced a low stop from Chris Johns when, perhaps, Jay Donnelly was in a better position.

A Fuad Sule clearance when Chris McKee threatened was followed by long range efforts from Aaron Wightman and James Singleton but they were both high, wide and not very handsome.

Linfield started the second half with more intent and Joel Cooper came close after just two minutes but his low effort from the edge of the box fizzed wide. A couple of minutes later, the returning Stephen Fallon forced a Gyollai save from a well-worked set-piece routine before Donnelly volleyed wide after a free kick at the other end.

Most of the home fans were on their feet just after the hour when Joel Cooper was one on one with Gyollai from eight yards but the Glens stopper got a big hand on it and saw it bobble behind. The game fell into somewhat of a lull after that and you could smell extra-time in the air but there was a late sting to come in this one.

Cooper was Linfield’s danger man all night and his set piece deliveries were causing difficulties for the visitors’ defence. His corner was met by Matthew Orr on 80 minutes but Daniel Gyollai held on and that would prove to be crucial as, on 87 minutes the Glens would go onto win it and make it three from three this season against their bitter rivals.

The goal came after a Sule cross from the right was headed away by Ben Hall and it landed at the feet of James Douglas. The 18 year-old composed himself before drilling a low shot from the edge of the box that took a deflection to wrong foot Johns and send the away end into raptures.

Quite the redemption for him after his red card at The Oval just over a week ago. Declan Devine’s men will now face Ballymena United in the last eight while Linfield’s two year grip on the trophy has ended.

Elsewhere Crusaders came through after extra-time against Dungannon in their last eight encounter.

Declan Cadell’s men flew out of the blocks, scoring twice in a six-minute burst courtesy of Harry Jewitt-White and Kieran Offord halfway through the opening half.

They would have been frustrated not to carry that two-goal cushion through to half-time, but Dungannon to their credit struck back through a 42nd minute John McGovern goal.

And their frustrations would only grow, as Leonel Alves knocked in a penalty in the 86th minute to level.

But Offord grabbed his second in extra-time to put Crusaders 3-2 up, and he completed his hat trick in the 104th minute to seal the deal.