Glenavon hoping to pile more misery on lethargic Larne

Glenavon manager will hope to follow-up Saturday's win over Cliftonville with another victory over beleaguered Larne on Tuesday night

Tuesday night sees a double-header of Sports Direct Premiership action, with Larne entertaining a revitalised Glenavon, whilst at the same time Ballymena United will be hoping to put an end to the Glentoran juggernaut at the Showgrounds.

Starting off proceedings at Inver Park, and the reigning two-time league champions Larne are hoping to put an end to some challenging fortunes of late.

A 2-0 loss at Shamrock Park on Saturday evening to Portadown was the third league defeat in a row for Gary Haveron’s men and you get the feeling that the club may need to go through a transition period and make changes to the squad come summer as a heavy pre-christmas Euro campaign takes its toll.

Equally worrying is the fact that they have not scored in those three games. They will hope that the fact striker Andy Ryan’s red card against Linfield was rescinded will allow the Scot to get back to his goalscoring ways, but they appear to be lacking in the creativity end of things also.

Leroy Millar’s absence throughout the season to injury has been devastating to the club, and while Criky Gallagher has been his energetic self, breaking up opposition attacks, he does not give the Reds’ the attacking intent that Millar has given for the past three years.

As Larne have been in decline this last three weeks, Tuesday’s opposition, Glenavon are on the up. They are a team spurred on by new boss Paddy McLaughlin and appear to be buying in to his vision.

The Lurgan Blues have won their last five league games, including Saturday’s hugely impressive 3-1 victory over Cliftonville. They are now ninth in the table, after battling relegation under the reign of Stephen McDonnell, and a win against Larne would lift them to within two points of the Inver side who are sixth. A staggering turnaround.

The sides have only met once this season, a scoreless encounter at Mourneview, but Tuesday’s game is a hard one to call but should Glenavon win it would surely be McLaughlin’s best win of his short tenure.

Glentoran's win over Coleraine on Saturday saw their unbeaten run stretch to 16 games (DESMOND LOUGHERY/Desmond loughery Pacemaker press)

Meanwhile at the Ballymena Showgrounds, it will take a monumental effort for the hosts to stop Glentoran going 16 games without defeat.

Tenth-placed United suffered yet another defeat to Crusaders on Saturday, and Jim Ervin has yet to taste a league win in 2025.

To their credit they pushed Linfield hard in a 2-2 draw 10-days ago and will be hoping for a similarly stoic performance against the Glens if they are to have any chance of victory.

Declan Devine seems to have a broader grin every week as the wins keep coming for second-placed Glentoran, and the 2-1 win against Coleraine at the weekend showed that they can claim victory even when they are on the road against fellow full-time opposition.

Jordan Jenkins is perhaps the form striker in the league in 2025, with 12 goals in total in all competitions, and his strikes are hardly tap-ins. The young forward is a threat from anywhere within 25 yards and the likes of experienced Ballymena defender Stephen O’Donnell will need to use all his experience to keep him at bay.

This will be the fourth meeting of the two teams this season, with each side winning one in the league and the Glens’ winning a Co Antrim tie. However, another United win on Tuesday would require a substantial change in fortune for both these teams.