Gianni Infantino insists player welfare ‘remains a priority’ for FIFA

FIFA president Gianni Infantino insists player welfare continues to be a priority for his organisation

Gianni Infantino says player welfare “remains a priority” for FIFA in the week unions lodged a legal complaint against his organisation with the European Commission.

Unions and leagues have accused the global governing body of abusing a dominant position under EU competition law by failing to properly consult them over the international fixture calendar, which includes the introduction of a new 32-team Club World Cup next summer.

They want the Commission to force FIFA to stop, saying it has harmed the economic interests of leagues and jeopardised player welfare through its “unilateral” approach. Manchester City midfielder Rodri insisted last month players were “close” to striking if they were not listened to over the congested calendar.

On Friday, Infantino posted a photo of himself on Instagram meeting David Aganzo, the president of the Spanish union AFE, in Miami.

Underneath he wrote: “FIFA continues to work with player bodies to ensure player welfare remains a priority and I look forward to continue working with David and everyone at AFE to achieve this goal.”

FIFPRO Europe, the continental division of the world players’ union, lodged the complaint to the Commission on Monday alongside European Leagues, a domestic competitions collective which includes the Premier League.

FIFPRO declined to comment, but sources said Aganzo’s meeting with Infantino was a personal one.

The PA news agency understands a player welfare task force promised by FIFA in March 2023 has still not been assembled.

FIFPRO Europe has also launched a legal action against FIFA through the Belgian courts. In that case, the unions want the European Court of Justice to rule whether FIFA’s actions breach the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.

The scheduling of the Club World Cup has been seen as the tipping point in sparking the action. The event in the United States will not finish until July 13, leaving little time for an off-season break before preparations for domestic campaigns begin.

FIFA insists the calendar agreement was the result of extensive consultation, and has accused leagues of hypocrisy because many of them, including the Premier League, have scheduled pre-season events of their own.