George Oakley scored against Morton, the club he left this summer, to secure a 1-1 draw for Ayr.

Oakley marked his return to Cappielow by steering in a free-kick from Jay Henderson five minutes into the second half.

Morton had gone ahead eight minutes before half-time with their first goal in almost a month.

Kirk Broadfoot flicked on a free-kick from Morgan Boyes and Iain Wilson stuck out a leg to get the final touch.