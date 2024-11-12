George Burley ‘feeling well’ after starting cancer treatment

Former Ipswich defender George Burley took the club back into the Premier League as manager

Former Scotland manager and Ipswich great George Burley says he is “feeling well” after undergoing initial treatment for cancer.

Burley, 68, represented Ipswich in 500 matches as a player and 413 as a manager – more than anyone else in the Suffolk club’s history.

The former defender, who won 11 caps for Scotland and managed his country between 2008-09, helped Town win both the 1978 FA Cup and 1981 UEFA Cup under Sir Bobby Robson.

As manager, Burley guided Ipswich back into the top flight with victory in the 2000 Championship play-off final at Wembley and his side went on to finish fifth in the Premier League, qualifying for Europe.

In September, Burley announced his cancer diagnosis following tests after feeling unwell earlier in the year.

Burley has now been through six cycles of chemotherapy as he awaits the next stage of his treatment, which could include an operation.

“It is one step at a time, but at the moment I am feeling well,” Burley said in an interview with BBC Radio Suffolk.

“It was a big shock but my family behind me have been immense – they have supported me and kept me good and very positive.

“It is scary, but that’s life and there is always somebody worse off than yourself.

“I have always been fairly positive. I had a really bad injury when I was a player and got told in May 1981 that I would never play football again – and I managed to get to the World Cup finals in 82.”

Burley also had spells as a player at Sunderland, Gillingham, Motherwell, Ayr, Falkirk, Motherwell and Colchester.

As well as a 14-game stint in charge of Scotland from January 2008 to November 2009, Burnley managed several other clubs including Derby, Crystal Palace, Hearts and Southampton.