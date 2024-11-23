Gateshead have a good day away to 10-man Maidenhead

Jacob Butterfield scored twice as Gateshead ended a two-match winless run in emphatic fashion with a 5-0 win over 10-man Maidenhead in the Vanarama National League match at York Road.

The struggling visitors never recovered from the 17th minute dismissal of Kevin Lokko for bringing down Owen Oseni, who was clean through on goal.

Butterfield grabbed the visitors’ opener two minutes later, before Alan Massey bundled a Ben Worman cross into his own net in first half added time.

Regan Booty made sure of victory by lashing Gateshead’s third into the top corner shortly after the break, before further goals from Calum Whelan and Butterfield again completed the emphatic win.