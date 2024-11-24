Gary Lineker jokes about his Match of the Day departure with Alan Shearer

Gary Lineker will leave his role as host of Match of the Day at the end of the season .

Gary Lineker shared a joke with Alan Shearer about his Match of the Day departure as he hosted the show for the first time since the confirmation that he is to step down.

The BBC last week announced Lineker will leave the role, which he has had since 1999, at the end of the current season.

Saturday’s episode started with pundit Shearer, his fellow former England striker, saying direct to the camera: “All good things must come to an end.”

Lineker replied by quipping: “Yes Alan – Lee Carsley’s England reign is over. It’s back to business in the Premier League.”

He then added: “Al ain’t getting the job.”

Although exiting the flagship football highlights programme, the 63-year-old will remain with the BBC after both parties agreed to a contract extension through to the 2026 World Cup.

He will host BBC Sport’s coverage of the FA Cup in the 2025-26 campaign and continue presenting the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast for BBC Sounds, which will also host The Rest Is Football podcast, produced by Lineker’s Goalhanger Podcasts, with one episode released on the platform each week.

The BBC has said future plans for Match Of The Day will be “announced in due course”, with Mark Chapman, Alex Scott, Kelly Cates and Gabby Logan among those being tipped as candidates to replace him.