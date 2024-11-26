Gary Lineker and John Terry to coach in UK Baller League tournament

Gary Lineker is set to be a part of a new six-a-side football competition

Gary Lineker and John Terry are to take part as coaches in a new six-a-side football competition organised by a German entrepreneur.

The ‘Baller League’ tournament, which is due to begin in the UK in March 2025, originated in Cologne in 2023 and has been a hit on social media.

In addition to the two former England captains, other names confirmed to be tied to the project include Alan Shearer, Robert Pires and Micah Richards, as well as former Barcelona and Real Madrid winger Luis Figo.

“Sport is no longer as easy as just saying ‘look, we’re here now, come and watch us,” said founder Felix Starck.

“That’s just not how sport works any more. It needs to be exciting, and it needs to be authentic. Those are the two words that we always use at Baller League.”

World Cup-winners Mats Hummels and Lukas Podolski played a part in the success of the German model, which initially operated out of an aircraft hanger and broadcast on the streaming platform Twitch, with similar plans in place to stream UK matches online when they begin next year.

Former Arsenal players from the club’s ‘Invincibles’ season in 2003-04, Jens Lehmann and Freddie Ljungberg, are also set to be involved, alongside well-known YouTubers and influencers, who will also manage teams.

The ex-professionals already attached will lead different teams as managers and coaches, with the playing rosters set to be made up of players recruited from a pool of recently retired professionals, futsal players, free agents and released academy players.

It is the latest in a series of stunts placing internet personalities within a professional sporting environment, with YouTuber Jake Paul’s win against 58-year-old former boxer Mike Tyson earlier in November a recent high-profile example.

Matches in the ‘Baller League’ will last 15 minutes per half and be contested by squads of 12 players, with each player earning £400 a game.