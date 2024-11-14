France’s goalless draw with Israel marred by crowd trouble in Paris

Fans clashed in the stands at the Stade de France (Thibault Camus/AP)

France booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Nations League after a goalless draw with Israel in Group A2 at Stade de France, where there were clashes between fans and security guards in the stadium amid heightened tensions.

Extra security measures had been put in place around the match, with authorities on high alert following violence in Amsterdam before and after a Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv last week.

Only an estimated 20,000 tickets had been sold, with around 150 Israel supporters expected in the 80,000-capacity ground, many holding flags during the national anthems.

Despite the sparse crowd, tensions remained high, with some flash points between rival fans in the stands during the early stages as security staff moved in to restore order.

France were captained by N’Golo Kante in the absence of regular skipper Kylian Mbappe, who was rested by Didier Deschamps.

It was a positive start from Les Bleus, with Kolo Muani darting into the right side of the penalty area before cutting the ball back to Michael Olise, who saw his shot blocked by Israel defender Idan Nachmias.

In the 19th minute, Eduardo Camavinga clipped ball into the penalty area, with Muani’s looping header clawed away by Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz.

Kante then forced Peretz to make a smart low save from his angled drive after creating space in the left side of the box.

Israel came close to a shock lead late in the first half when a free-kick from the right was flicked across the face of goal, but Raz Shlomo could not turn it in at the far post.

France should have broken the deadlock just before the break, but Muani’s angled shot was blocked before PSG forward Bradley Barcola missed his kick as the ball bobbled through the six-yard box.

Les Bleus were playing back at the Stade de France for the first time in more than a year, following the Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games.

There was, though, something of a flat atmosphere, given the sparse crowd, with jeers ringing out whenever Israel ventured into the French half.

France continued to press, but were confronted by a deep line of five defenders across the edge of the penalty box.

With 20 minutes left, Deschamps made a couple of changes to freshen up the side, with Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku and Adrien Rabiot sent on.

Peretz produced another fine reaction save to parry a close-range effort from Warren Zaire-Emery.

In stoppage-time, Marcus Thuram’s header was planted straight at Peretz, who then pushed away Nkunku’s fierce drive as Israel held out for a first point of their Group A2 campaign.