Five must-see FA Cup third-round ties

The draw for the FA Cup third round has produced a number of eye-catching fixtures.

Here the PA news agency looks at five games with the potential to light up the competition.

Arsenal v Manchester United

The standout tie of the third round is a match-up between the two most successful teams in FA Cup history with Arsenal and Manchester United lifting the trophy 27 times between them.

Holders United are now managed by Ruben Amorim, who has steadied the ship since taking over from Erik ten Hag, and fans will be hoping for another strong cup run against foes who were their bitter rivals in the noughties.

Tamworth v Tottenham

Tamworth’s club house erupted when Tottenham were drawn as their opponents and for the National League side the encounter at their 4,000 capacity The Lamb’s Ground will be a day to remember.

Separated by four divisions, it will be the first time the sides have met with Premier League heavyweights Spurs seeing the potential banana skin awaiting them in Staffordshire.

Manchester City v Salford City

The moment we drew @ManCity in the @EmiratesFACup 😳🏆 Happy with that one then Ammies?! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/vSaidwjpMS — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) December 2, 2024

Apart from the scope for a giant killing, this local derby is given extra spice by the identity of Salford City’s owners – the ‘Class of 92’ who are made up of former United stars such as Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and David Beckham.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been in freefall recently and the winners of the FA Cup in 2023 will want to avoid any embarrassing slip-up against opponents who are in mid-table of League Two.

Liverpool v Accrington Stanley

🏆 #asfc will travel to @LFC in the third round of this season’s @EmiratesFACup. The tie will be played across the weekend of Saturday 11th January. Please note, ticket prices will be confirmed in due course. — Accrington Stanley (@ASFCofficial) December 2, 2024

The ‘Milk Advert’ derby, so called because the teams were the subject of the beloved 1989 TV commercial carrying the line “Accrington Stanley, who are they?”, will clash for only the second time after Liverpool prevailed 2-0 in 1956.

That match was also in the third round of the FA Cup and it is hard to look beyond a similar outcome for Arne Slot’s side given their stunning start to the season that has seen them lose just once in 20 games.

Chelsea v Morecambe

The draw for the #EmiratesFACup third round is complete 🏆 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) December 2, 2024

Morecambe have managed only three victories in 17 games, a run that anchors them to the foot of the League Two table, yet they must take on resurgent Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The rivals met at the same stage in 2021 with Premier League title contenders Chelsea emerging emphatic 4-0 winners, also in west London. None of the Blues’ starting line-up from that game are still at the club.