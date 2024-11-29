Fitting that Tom Davies got the winner – Chris Wilder

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder praised the contribution of Tom Davies after he came off the bench to score the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over Sunderland.

Both teams had a player sent off in the closing stages of the first half, with Sunderland’s Chris Mepham followed by United defender Harry Souttar.

Sunderland’s Patrick Roberts had a penalty saved and they were left to rue that miss when Davies, who has battled back from lengthy injury lay-offs, struck late in the game. The result takes United top of the table.

Wilder said: “That’s an incredibly positive story for any player that’s out injured for a period of time. Tom’s reaction at the end of the end of the game, what the boy’s had to go through from a mental health issue and through through an injury issue, is inspiring to all to come back on to the pitch.

“It had the feel, in my opinion, in the last 20-25 minutes, that if there was going to be a winner it would be that team that was kicking towards the Kop and fabulous rewards for all the hard work, sweat, blood and tears that Tom’s had to go through to get him on the pitch.

“His energy was brilliant. His game management towards the end showed the experience he has and what a fabulous footballer he is and fitting that he decided a tight game by getting the winner.

“It is a big win against a talented team. To beat an opponent who’ve had a fantastic start to the season is big.

“No issues with the penalty. It’s a disappointing situation for us, yet again gave the ball away cheaply, they countered, drove through, committed ‘Robbo’ (Jack Robinson) and he’s had to make a challenge.”

On Souttar’s sending-off, Wilder said: “He shouldn’t have been put in that position because Tyrese (Campbell) should just keep holding the ball and recycle it and get some passes in. So the focus and the attention will be on Harry and you’ll understand that he’s disappointed.”

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris spoke of his frustration after his team failed to capitalise on their dominance.

He said: “I think we did well. We played the game we wanted to play, really, and it was clear that we had to manage their possession because they wanted to play through, and I think after 10 minutes maybe this problem was solved.

“Then in possession, progressively, we were better and better and finally we dominated the game and created some chances. At the minute the problem we have, we can be dominant but we don’t kill the game when it’s possible.

“It was possible this evening because we are dominant and at the end we are really frustrated. I am really frustrated by the score and the outcome of the game because the reality is the number of points – zero points this evening.

“It was five points in five games before with the same dynamic or the same feeling at the end. We could have won, but in the end it’s not the case. So I’m frustrated.

“Obviously, we are young, obviously we need experience, but when it’s possible after six games like that, you have to win.”