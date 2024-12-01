Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove taken away in ambulance after collapsing on pitch

Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove was surrounded by players after going down in the match against Inter Milan just past the quarter-hour mark (Massimo Paolone/AP)

Play was suspended in Fiorentina’s home match against Inter Milan on Sunday after midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch.

The 22-year-old went to ground just past the quarter-hour mark in the Serie A contest at the Stadio Artemio Franchi and medical assistance was swiftly called over.

Distressed Fiorentina and Inter players formed a shield around Bove before he was transported via stretcher to the back of an ambulance.

Forza Edoardo. We're all with you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VbaYLhhTzo — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) December 1, 2024

Referee Daniel Doveri then took the teams off the field as the game was suspended, with considerable doubt over any resumption.

A post from Serie A on X read: “Forza Edoardo. We’re all with you.”

Bove, a product of Roma’s youth system, joined Fiorentina from the Giallorossi in August on a season-long loan with an option to buy.