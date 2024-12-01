Soccer

Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove taken away in ambulance after collapsing on pitch

The distressed players formed a shield around the 22-year-old before he was transported via stretcher to the back of an ambulance.

Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove was surrounded by players after going down in the match against Inter Milan just past the quarter-hour mark (Massimo Paolone/AP)
By PA Sport Staff

Play was suspended in Fiorentina’s home match against Inter Milan on Sunday after midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch.

The 22-year-old went to ground just past the quarter-hour mark in the Serie A contest at the Stadio Artemio Franchi and medical assistance was swiftly called over.

Distressed Fiorentina and Inter players formed a shield around Bove before he was transported via stretcher to the back of an ambulance.

Referee Daniel Doveri then took the teams off the field as the game was suspended, with considerable doubt over any resumption.

A post from Serie A on X read: “Forza Edoardo. We’re all with you.”

Bove, a product of Roma’s youth system, joined Fiorentina from the Giallorossi in August on a season-long loan with an option to buy.