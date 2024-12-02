Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove ‘awake and alert’ in hospital after collapse

Edoardo Bove is “awake, alert and oriented” after collapsing during Fiorentina’s match against Inter Milan (Massimo Paolone/AP)

Edoardo Bove is “awake, alert and oriented” in hospital after collapsing on the pitch on Sunday, Fiorentina have said.

The 22-year-old midfielder went to ground with a little over 15 minutes gone of Fiorentina’s Serie A match against Inter Milan and quickly received medical assistance, with the match being abandoned.

In an update on his condition on Monday, Fiorentina said: “ACF Fiorentina has announced that Edoardo Bove, following an uneventful night, was awakened and extubated this morning. He is currently awake, alert and oriented.

“He has spoken with his family, club management, the coach and his team-mates, who all rushed to go and see him as soon as they heard the good news. Further tests will be carried out in the coming days to establish what led to the critical situation that took place yesterday.

“The doctors at Careggi University Hospital who are treating the player have confirmed that diagnostic tests are ongoing. Fiorentina would like to thank Careggi University Hospital and all of the doctors and staff for the wonderful humanity and professionalism they have shown.

“The club would also like to thank the wider Fiorentina family and the entire world of football who, during this difficult time, have shown their great sympathy and care through their messages and support, which have been of great comfort both to the club and Edoardo and his family.”

Distressed Fiorentina and Inter players had formed a shield around Bove as he received treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Fiorentina club president Rocco Commisso said on Sunday night: “Forza Edoardo, we’re with you. You’re a strong boy with a great character. We’re reaching out to the boy’s family during these moments.”

Bove, a product of Roma’s youth system, joined Fiorentina from the Giallorossi in August on a season-long loan with an option to buy.