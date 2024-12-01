Fiorentina-Inter abandoned after midfielder Edoardo Bove collapses on pitch

Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove was surrounded by players after going to ground in the match against Inter Milan just past the quarter-hour mark (Massimo Paolone/AP)

Fiorentina’s home match against Inter Milan on Sunday was abandoned after midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch.

The 22-year-old went to ground just past the quarter-hour mark in the Serie A contest at the Stadio Artemio Franchi and medical assistance was swiftly called over.

Distressed Fiorentina and Inter players formed a shield around Bove before he was transported via stretcher to the back of an ambulance.

ACF Fiorentina and the Careggi University Hospital have announced that footballer Edoardo Bove, who was treated on the pitch following a loss of consciousness during the Fiorentina v Inter match, is currently under sedation and is hospitalised in intensive care. pic.twitter.com/Lw7NqpV0mU — ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) December 1, 2024

Referee Daniele Doveri then took the teams off the field as the game was suspended, and a little over half an hour later it was confirmed that the match had been abandoned.

A subsequent statement from the Florence club said: “ACF Fiorentina and the Careggi University Hospital have announced that footballer Edoardo Bove, who was treated on the pitch following a loss of consciousness during the Fiorentina v Inter match, is currently under sedation and is hospitalised in intensive care.

“The Viola player arrived at the emergency department in stable haemodynamic conditions and initial cardiological and neurological tests have ruled out acute damage to the central nervous system and the cardio-respiratory system. Bove will be re-evaluated in the next 24 hours.”

Forza Edoardo. We're all with you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VbaYLhhTzo — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) December 1, 2024

Fiorentina also said club president Rocco Commisso was “in constant contact with Florence from the United States to support Edoardo and his family”, with Commisso saying: “Forza Edoardo, we’re with you. You’re a strong boy with a great character. We’re reaching out to the boy’s family during these moments.”

Other messages of support included posts on X from Inter, Bove’s parent club Roma and Serie A.

Bove, a product of Roma’s youth system, joined Fiorentina from the Giallorossi in August on a season-long loan with an option to buy.