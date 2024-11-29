Filip Jorgensen ‘very, very happy’ at Chelsea as he awaits Premier League chance

Filip Jorgensen said he is happy at Chelsea despite being made to wait for his Premier League debut

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen said he is happy at Stamford Bridge despite being made to wait to make his Premier League debut.

The 22-year-old joined from Villarreal in the summer but has been used only in cup competitions by head coach Enzo Maresca.

The Italian has repeatedly been questioned this season about his goalkeeping situation, with current number one Robert Sanchez guilty of a number of costly mistakes and having failed to win over some supporters since moving from Brighton in 2023.

It has led to suggestions Jorgensen, who is a Denmark Under-21 international, could be called on to take over in the league, where Maresca has typically favoured a different XI to the one used in the cups.

He turned in his strongest display so far during Chelsea’s 2-0 Conference League win away to Heidenheim on Thursday, making a string of impressive saves as the team maintained their perfect start in the competition and moved to within one win of the last-16.

“I’m very, very happy to be here,” he said. “I’ve said it many times to my friends, family and agent. I just enjoy every moment and try to get better.

“(Maresca said) to stay calm with the ball and try to do my thing, try to talk a lot with my team-mates to help them stay connected.”

Sanchez was dropped for the second half of last season by former boss Mauricio Pochettino, with Serbia international Djordje Petrovic – who had previously played only in his home country and in the United States – preferred instead.

The 25-year-old was deemed surplus by Maresca and has been loaned to Strasbourg leaving a straight fight between Sanchez and Jorgensen for the number one spot.

And the Dane did his prospects no harm at all with his performance in Germany, in particular producing a stunning one-handed save to deny Heidenheim teenager Paul Wanner in the second half with the game poised at 1-0.

Earlier, Christopher Nkunku had given Chelsea the lead before Mykhailo Mudryk made the game safe four minutes from time with a rising drive into the roof of the net.

“We competed against a tough team, many long balls and very physical,” said Jorgensen. “They are a good team and we knew it would be a challenge.

“They are a team from the Bundesliga so they play at a high level and you always expect them to be good. But I think we did well.

“I’m happy to have a clean sheet but the three points are the most important thing. So I’m very happy with that.”