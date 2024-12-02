Soccer

Falkirk survive late scare before advancing to Scottish Cup fourth round

Falkirk beat East Kilbride to reach round four of the Scottish Cup
By PA Sport Staff

Falkirk survived a late scare to see off Lowland League side East Kilbride 3-1 and advance to round four of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup.

First-half strikes from Alfredo Agyeman and Calvin Miller had put the Championship leaders in full control against the hosts at K-Park.

The home side survived a period of pressure early in the second period and gave themselves hope when Scott Ferguson reduced the deficit three minutes from time.

But Falkirk restored their two-goal cushion almost immediately when Callumn Morrison lashed home from the right side of the box.