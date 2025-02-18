FAI’s ‘difficult child’ fast becoming its ‘golden child’

Over 33,000 fans attended the SSE Airtricity Premier Division match between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Sunday. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

WHILE the lights literally went out at Tolka Park last Friday night, the spotlight was well and truly on the League of Ireland on the opening weekend of the 2025 season, and for all local football supporters it’s great to see.

Not so long ago the league was described by then FAI chief executive John Delaney as a “difficult child for the organisation” and in 2013 former Republic if Ireland manager Giovanni Trapattoni enraged players, managers and fans by stating there is “no league in Ireland”.

In recent years, however, the ‘difficult child’ has grown to become something of a ‘golden child’.

Of course, there is still a lot of work to be done to really earn and keep that ‘golden child’ tag and one swallow of a weekend does not make a summer, but things are on the up and attendances across the opening weekend – along with rising TV and radio audiences – proves the domestic game is heading in the right direction.

Another massive improvement has come in recent times with clubs performing well in European competitions.

Stephen Kenny’s Dundalk led the way, beconing the first League of Ireland side to reach the group stages of the Europa League in 2016 nefore emulating that feat four years later, while Shamrock Rovers are currently flying the flag in the Uefa Conference League.

Stephen Bradley’s side really have been fantastic in Europe this term, and are in with a massive chance of reaching the last 16, as they go into tomorrow night’s play-off, second leg at Tallaght Stadium with a 1-0 lead over Norwegian side Molde thanks to teenager Michael Noonan’s memorable strike in Norway last week.

That second-half goal placed the 16-year-old into the record books as he became the youngest goalscorer in the competition’s history and the second youngest ever to find the net in a Uefa club competition, behind former Aston Villa midfielder Nils Lamptey, who scored for Anderlecht in the Uefa Cup at the age of 16 years and 100 days.

The achievements of Rovers and Dundalk have come against very different backdrops. In the Lilywhites’ case the success was mainly because of the players, because off the field Dundalk was turning into a mess, which ultimately resulted in them being relegated in 2024.

It’s a completely different story with the Hoops, however, without taking anything away from Bradley’s side.

Some of the performances the likes of Johnny Kenny (now back at Celtic), Roberto Lopes, Josh Honohan and Dylan Watts have produced have been top notch, but the equally impressive thing with Rovers is the infrastructure they have in place.

Tallaght Stadium really is a top-notch ground and the amount of staff working behind the scenes is a big reason why Bradley and company are able to produce the goods on the pitch.

The other big plus for the domestic game is the competitiveness of the top flight, with just a few points likely to separate the eventual title winners and sides qualifying for Europe in 2026.

It was a similar story last year with third-placed St Patrick’s Athletic finishing on 59 points, just two behind runners-up Rovers and four adrift of champions Shelbourne.

Last weekend’s opening set of fixtures drew in over 51,000 fans through the Premier Division gates, with the 33,208 in attendance at the Aviva Stadium for the Dublin derby between Bohemians and Rovers playing a major role in that figure.

Attendances and the interest on television means now really is the time to jump on the League of Ireland bandwagon.

If the interest is to be maintained, facilities throughout the league need to improve, with champions Shelbourne and Bohs in particular needing new stadiums or significant upgrades on Tolka Park and Dalymount Park respectively.

While most things in the Premier Division are positive, it’s a different story in the First Division, as clubs and more importantly facilities need plenty of work.

All clubs need to invest more off the pitch and not worry too much about how the team is performing on the pitch, because for the long-term progression of the game domestically, a solid base at all clubs is needed.