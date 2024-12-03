FA reminds Marc Guehi and Palace of rules over ‘I love Jesus’ rainbow armband

Marc Guehi and Crystal Palace have been reminded about FA regulations after he wore an adapted rainbow armband last Saturday

Marc Guehi and his club Crystal Palace have been given a formal reminder of the Football Association’s rules after the England defender wore a rainbow armband with ‘I love Jesus’ written on it at the weekend.

The 24-year-old, who has spoken in the past about his devout religious beliefs, wore the adapted armband in Saturday’s Premier League match at home to Newcastle.

The PA news agency understands Guehi and Palace have now been contacted by the FA reminding them that the appearance on, or incorporation in, any item of clothing, football boots or other equipment, of any religious message is prohibited under Rule A4 of the governing body’s regulations.

Ipswich captain Sam Morsy will not face any FA action after he chose not to wear a rainbow armband (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The FA declined to comment on whether any repeat by Guehi could lead to a charge. The armbands are being worn as part of the Premier League’s ‘Rainbow Laces’ campaign which runs from November 29 to December 5 to show support for people in the LGBTQ+ community across football and beyond.

It is understood there will be no FA action in regard to Ipswich skipper Sam Morsy.

His club issued a statement on Monday saying he chose not to wear the armband due to his religious beliefs.

The FA is understood to deem that as a matter for Morsy and his club, and would not amount to any breach of its regulations.