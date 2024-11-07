FA opens safeguarding inquiry into well-known Premier League figure

The FA has opened a safeguarding investigation against an individual who is reported to be a well-known Premier League figure

The Athletic reported on Thursday that at least three women had spoken to the police over a number of years about alleged sexual offences perpetrated by the man, who is still working in the top flight.

Those cases have now been dropped, enabling the FA to open an inquiry of its own, the PA news agency understands.

A spokesperson for the national governing body said: “We have robust safeguarding measures in place, and all referrals into us are handled in line with our policies and procedures.

“We investigate and assess all allegations and concerns about individuals who may pose a risk of harm to children and adults at risk in football and, where applicable, can impose proportionate safeguarding measures in accordance with FA safeguarding regulations. We do not comment on individual cases.”

The Athletic reported that a woman told police in 2021 she had been raped by the individual at his house when she was aged 15.

However, the case could not proceed, because under the applicable law at the time of the alleged offence, the complaint had to be made within one year of the alleged incident, where the complainant was female and aged between 13 and 15.

FA safeguarding regulations allow the governing body to impose an interim suspension order blocking the individual from some or all activity within the game while it continues investigating.

Such an order can be imposed where the FA receives information that causes it “reasonably to believe that a person poses or may pose a risk of harm”.

The investigation will be led by the FA’s professional game safeguarding manager.