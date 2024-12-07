Everton invite teenage Australian fan to training ground after derby trip ruined

A 15-year-old Everton fan from Australia was denied the chance to see the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park by adverse weather

Everton have moved to ease the disappointment of a 15-year-old fan from Australia who was left frustrated after his 10,000-mile journey to watch the Merseyside derby was ruined by Storm Darragh.

Everton’s Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool on Saturday was postponed on safety grounds due to high winds following an amber weather warning and police advice against all non-essential travel.

That denied teenager Mackenzie Kinsella, of Sydney, the chance to see the final derby at Goodison Park after saving up £1,500 to travel to the UK for the occasion.

BBC EXCLUSIVE. I can reveal #EFC Captain Seamus Coleman has invited 15 year old fan Mackenzie Kinsella from Australia to Everton's training ground The teen used his savings to fly from Sydney for the last Merseyside Derby at Goodison but it was postponed. More on @bbcmerseysport pic.twitter.com/1JdOk7YdI6 — Giulia Bould (@GiuliaBould) December 7, 2024

News of the youngster’s trip had been covered in local media last week and, after the postponement, the club offered him the opportunity to meet the squad at their Finch Farm training ground as consolation.

Speaking in a video released by the BBC, Everton club captain Seamus Coleman said: “Hi Mackenzie, it’s Seamus Coleman here. I just wanted to send you a video message to say I know that you will be so disappointed.

“I know how hard you saved up to travel from Australia for the Merseyside derby.

“I know you were looking forward to the experience, being at the last Merseyside derby at Goodison.

“We were all looking forward to the game but we’d love to see you down here at the training ground on Monday if that’s OK with you?

The youngster at least saw Everton beat Wolves 4-0 (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Hopefully you can see a few of the lads and hopefully it’ll make up for some of the disappointment and we can have a chat then.”

Mackenzie, whose mother hails from Liverpool and is staying with a relative, did at least get to see his team play once as he attended last Wednesday’s 4-0 defeat of Wolves.

The derby had been due to kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday but news of the postponement was announced at 8.30am. The game will be rearranged in due course.