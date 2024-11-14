Evan Ferguson goal and Kelleher penalty save the highlights as Republic of Ireland see off Finland

Republic of Ireland's Evan Ferguson (centre left) celebrates with team-mates after scoring late in the first half.

Uefa Nations League B2: Republic of Ireland 1 Finland 0

From Andy Watters at the Aviva Stadium

EVAN Ferguson’s first half header and Caoimhin Kelleher’s brilliant second half penalty save were the highlights as the Republic of Ireland dug in to win a game that could have gone either way.

In an entertaining contest between two well-matched sides, the Finns came within a whisker of taking the lead when Robin Lod and then Oliver Antman hit the post in quick succession.

Ireland, who had Sammie Szmodics goal ruled out for offside, rode their luck but Ferguson’s goal was enough to earn them the points and ensure their survival in the second tier of the Nations League.

Manager Heimar Hallgrimmson had called for positivity and Callum O’Dowda’s yellow card after just three minutes was a signal of Ireland’s intent

Evan Ferguson, Sammie Szmodics and Festy Ebosele worked hard to press as the Finns tried to play out from the back and when the Scandinavians did get forward, Mikey Johnston played his way out of trouble brilliantly and picked out Jason Knight as Ireland broke. Jason Knight’s sliderule pass picked out Szmodics but his shot was blocked by Matti Peltola and the attack petered out.

At the other end, Liam Scales cleared at the near post after Nikolai Alho crossed dangerously from the right wing and then Kaan Kairinen had the first attempt on goal when he blazed a shot well over Caoimhin Kelleher’s crossbar.

From the resumption, Ireland broke and Ferguson should have done better when he had time and space on the left of the box but his cross was straight into the arms of Finland ‘keeper Hradecky.

Alho did do better in Finland’s next attack. He picked out Kairinen brilliantly but the Sparta Prague midfielder’s shot was blocked by Scales’ ankle.

With Glen Kamara pulling the strings in midfield, the Finns were unruffled and calm in possession and they continued to press but Ireland broke after Nathan Collins cleared Antman’s cross and Knight’s swerving shot whistled over the Finland bar.

The biggest roar at the Aviva for many a day was followed by the biggest groan. Ferguson split the Finland defence with a pinpoint ball that sent Szmodics through. The Ipswich frontman ghosted past Hradecky and slotted the ball into the net but turned to see the linesman’s flag up for offside.

An open game churned out chance after chance. Ferguson’s shot was deflected wide and then Cullen blocked Benjamin Kallman’s drive as Finland counterattacked. The Finns came agonisingly close to taking the lead when Alho nipped in to dispossess dilly-dallying Johnston and Robin Lod curled a shot past Kelleher.

Evan Ferguson's goal gave Ireland a 1-0 win over Finland at the Aviva (Brian Lawless/PA)

It cannoned off the far post and Ireland breathed a sigh of relief but Kelleher was soon scrambling again when Kallman’s glancing header drifted just wide.

Ireland almost made the most of their let off when Cullen released Szmodics.

His shot was tipped over the bar and from the corner Matt Doherty missed an absolute sitter five minutes before the break. Johnston’s outswinger found him unmarked at the far post and the much maligned Wolves wing-back needed only to pick his spot but his header flashed wide.

The Finns almost made the most of that let-off. Lod dragged Scales out of position into midfield, creating the space for Antman to run into. He drilled in a shot from the edge of the box but Collins’s big toe deflected onto the post.

A goal had to come and it came for Ireland. Hard-working Cullen and O’Dowda worked the ball to the jinky Johnston on the left wing. He made it to the touchline and flighted a cross to the far post.

Ferguson out-jumped Ivanov and Ireland had a 1-0 lead at the break.

The Brighton forward cracked in an early shot when the action resumed and Szmodics, always playing off the shoulder of the last defender, almost broke through again.

Cullen volleyed over the bar as Ireland continued to press for a second goal and, at the other end, Collins stood strong when Alho crossed from the right wing.

Alho was involved again as Finland worked the ball through Kamara out to Jere Uronen who’d found space on the left of the box but his tame effort drifted well over the bar.

A wry round of applause broke out when Dan O’Shaughnessy entered the fray for Finland and he was soon scrambling back into his box as Szmodics’ cross just drifted over Ferguson’s head.

Finland ‘keeper Hradecky was scrambling too. Johnston cut in from the wing and his shot flashed just wide.

But the Finns were far from out of it. Three substitutes injected life into their attack and Lod (twice) and substitute Joel Pohjanpalo had half-chances as Ireland lost their way midway through the half.

Ireland failed to match their energy and almost paid for it. Boos rang out around the Aviva as the referee Osmers stopped play to check his VAR camera after Ferguson had inadvertently blocked O’Shaughnessy’s hopeful hook with his arm.

He awarded a penalty.

Kelleher dived right to save brilliantly from Pohjanpalo and then went the other way to gather the ball bravely as Lod diverted the rebound goalward.

Pohjanpalo had another chance to ruin Ireland’s night.

As extra-time began he raced onto Teemu Pukki’s pass but he missed his kick and Ireland head to Wembley with a win behind them and the confidence to give it a lash.

Republic of Ireland: C Kelleher; M Doherty, L Scales, N Collins, C O’Dowda; J Cullen, J Knight, S Szmodics, M Johnston, F Ebosele; E Ferguson

Subs: F Azaz for Ferguson, J Molumby for Ebsolele, D O’Shea for Doherty (all 75), R Manning for Johnston (85), T Cannon for Szmodics (85)

Yellow cards: O’Dowda (3), Knight (12)

Finland: L Hradecky; M Peltola, R Ivanov, A Hoskonen, G Kamara; O Antman, R Lod, N Alho, J Uronen; B Kallman, K Kairinen

Subs: D ‘Shaughnessy for Peltola (58), J Pohjanpalo for Antman (63), D Hakans for Uronen (63), T Pukki for Kallman (85), I Niskanen for Alho (85)

Referee: H Osmers (Germany)

Attendance: 39,163