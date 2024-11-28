Enzo Maresca promises more chances for Chelsea fringe players in busy schedule

Enzo Maresca said his second string will get more minutes after they beat Heidenheim 2-0 in Germany

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca promised more game time for his second-string stars as the fixture schedule intensifies, following a hard-fought 2-0 Conference League win against Heidenheim.

The Italian made 10 changes from his side’s Premier League win over Leicester, as has become customary in Europe this season, and they were made to battle to maintain their hundred per cent record in the competition against the team 15th in the Bundesliga.

Christopher Nkunku scored his 11th of the campaign to cement his place as the team’s top scorer, before Mykhailo Mudryk struck late with a fine drive into the top corner to seal victory.

There were also impressive displays from Jadon Sancho – who set up both goals – and back-up goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, who turned in possibly his best performance since joining in the summer.

“It was a very good challenge for all the aspects,” said Maresca. “(Heidenheim) were high pressing, intense, but no matter what they do, it’s important we are ready. It’s important to continue with that mentality.

“They (the players) are ready and it’s important. Filip did a very good game, Christo (Nkunku) the same. We have nine or 10 games in December so they are going to get more chances. They need to be ready.”

Manchester United loanee Sancho started for the first time since October 20 following a spell out with illness and injury, and he made the most of his chance, delivering nearly identical crosses for his team’s two goals in Germany.

“I said since we start, Jadon is very important for us,” said Maresca. “He has to be fit, mentally and physically and he is going to help us a lot.

“Unfortunately we did not use him in the last few games but he is showing tonight how important he is. We need that quality in the last third against a low block. He is going to help us a lot.”

Chelsea’s second-string side impressed in Europe (Matthias Schrader/AP) (Matthias Schrader/AP)

There was also a third goal of the season for Mudryk, who scored with an excellent, rising drive that rocketed into the roof of the net to take the jeopardy out of the closing stages.

Cesare Casadei was sent off in the last minute of stoppage time for a second yellow card, meaning he will miss Chelsea’s next game in the tournament away to Kazakhstan’s Astana.

“It’s difficult to find players tonight that didn’t play well,” said Maresca. “We need all of them taking the chances when they get the chances.

“They all want to play more; they all deserve to play and are working fantastic. We are going to share minutes in the next games because we have so many games and it’s the normal thing to do.”