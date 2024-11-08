Enzo Maresca hails Chelsea professionalism in comprehensive win over FC Noah

Enzo Maresca praised a “serious” display from Chelsea after they routed Armenian side FC Noah 8-0 in the Conference League.

The head coach saw his second string blitz the visitors with six goals scored in the first half, the pick of them a sublime curling drive from Mykhailo Mudryk who was one of several players to stake a claim to a Premier League starting berth.

Joao Felix scored twice to enhance his credentials to start against Arsenal on Sunday, particularly with Cole Palmer a doubt after injuring his knee against Manchester United.

“The players once again showed how professional and serious they are,” said Maresca, whose side lead the way in the Conference League standings. “It’s very easy to fall down in these kind of games, football is full of surprises.

“I asked them to show how serious we are and they showed that. It’s an important message for all of us.

“It’s never easy. If your are not ready mentally, if you are not serious, you can drop against any team. The most important thing is we are serious.”

Maresca handed 18-year-old winger Tyrique George a first senior start and the teenager impressed albeit against limited opposition, putting a chance on a plate for Felix after five minutes only to see him spurn an open goal.

The academy graduate had only learned he was starting the match two hours before kick-off.

“He (George) was very good,” said Maresca. “With young players sometimes it’s better to tell them the day before so they can prepare, with others it’s better just before so they don’t get nervous.

“Samuel Rak-Sakyi (the 19-year-old midfielder) when he came on was also very good. Very happy too for Marc Guiu to score, he didn’t get many minutes with us this season. They’re all 17, 18, 19 so it’s important.”

Tosin Adarabioyo and Guiu celebrated first Chelsea goals since joining, Felix grabbed the opportunity to impress with two more, whilst there were goals too from Axel Disasi and, most impressively, from Mudryk.

Christopher Nkunku scored twice after the break, one of them a penalty, to cement his spot at the head of Chelsea’s scoring charts.

“The first five minutes we conceded a chance, if we concede there the game changes,” said Maresca. “You have to always be focused, you cannot drop.

“The way to show respect to them is not to underestimate them. This was the message before the game.”

Noah boss Rui Mota said before kick-off that his team had not come to London to defend but this will not have been what he had in mind.

“It was a very difficult match for us,” he said. “We knew it would be, but we didn’t start as well as we wanted, then we conceded two very quick goals and we started losing control defensively, leaving too much space.

“When you make mistakes against such a high-level team this is what you get. We will learn from this and move on.”