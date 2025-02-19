England’s Harry Kane aggravates calf knock during Bayern Munich draw with Celtic

Harry Kane struck the crossbar before being forced off against Celtic (Matthias Schrader/AP)

England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has been ruled out of action for an indefinite period after aggravating a calf injury.

The England captain was withdrawn at half-time of Bayern’s 1-1 Champions League draw with Celtic at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night, which saw the Bundesliga leaders progress to the last 16.

A Bayern statement said: “Harry Kane has to cut back over the coming days. The Bayern striker already had a knock to his calf before the Champions League match against Celtic on Tuesday night, which has led to a hematoma.

“He had to come off at half-time of the 1-1 draw with the Scottish champions.”

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany had revealed that Kane was an injury doubt before the return leg against Celtic due to a facial injury sustained in Saturday’s goalless Bundesliga draw at Bayer Leverkusen.

However, the former Tottenham striker was included in Kompany’s starting line-up and struck the crossbar in the first half before being replaced at the interval.

Bayern, who held a 2-1 advantage going into the second leg, trailed 1-0 in Munich after Nicolas Kuhn had fired Celtic into a second-half lead, but Alphonso Davies spared the German’s side’s blushes with a stoppage-time equaliser.

Kane has appeared in all bar two of Bayern’s 22 Bundesliga matches this season and tops the scoring charts with 21 goals, while he has scored 29 in 31 appearances in all competitions.