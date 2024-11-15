England Under-21s hold Spain to goalless draw

England Under-21s maintained their impressive away form as they held Spain to a goalless stalemate in a hard-fought friendly in Cadiz.

Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene went closest for England in the first half at La Linea de la Concepcion Stadium, while Spain twice struck the woodwork after the interval.

England interim boss Ben Futcher handed Under-21 debuts to Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham and Southampton’s Tyler Dibling with two other players, Lewis Miley and George Earthy, making their bows off the bench.

Spain, who qualified for next summer’s European Under-21 Championship finals as Group B winners, dominated the early stages before England wrestled back some control.

Valencia forward Diego Lopez tested England goalkeeper James Beadle with a low drive and Gabri Veiga spooned his effort over the crossbar from in front of goal.

Philogene spurned England’s best chance, steering his effort wide after being played in by Bellingham on the half-hour mark.

Bellingham and Liam Delap both had shots blocked soon after the restart, but Beadle was forced into a full-length save to keep out substitute Stefan Bajcetic’s low 20-yard shot.

Spain went close again moments later when another replacement, Iker Bravo, saw his close-range effort hit a post following a corner and in the final minute Hugo Bueno’s thumping drive was deflected on to the crossbar.

England, who also topped their qualifying group for next year’s competition in Slovakia, have lost only one of their last 12 matches in all competitions on the road.

They face the Netherlands in another friendly in Almere on Monday in Futcher’s final game in charge before Lee Carsley resumes in the role following his duties with the senior team.