England to host Wales in October friendly

Thomas Tuchel’s new-look England will host Wales in a Wembley friendly this October.

The neighbours have met on 104 occasions, most recently during the 2022 World Cup group stage, and will go toe-to-toe once more on October 9.

The Football Association has also announced a friendly against Senegal – another nation England faced in Qatar – at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground on June 10.

It is the first senior England men’s international at the ground since 1909, with the friendlies completing an international calendar focused on qualification for next year’s World Cup.

Recently-appointed England boss Tuchel said: “The games against Senegal and Wales will present good challenges for us against two very different opponents.

“Facing a strong African team in a passionate city with rich football heritage and then a derby match at the iconic Wembley; two big occasions that can only help us on the road to the World Cup.

“While I know Wembley is our home, I also understand the importance of taking the team around the country when we are able to and the opportunity to experience playing at a famous old English stadium such as the City Ground is one we can all look forward to.”

The City Ground is to host England v Senegal (Nick Potts/PA)

As well as the City Ground friendly in June, the FA has confirmed that England will be playing their September friendly against Andorra away from Wembley.

Wales have also announced a second friendly international to lock in their 2025 schedule.

Craig Bellamy’s men will take on Canada on September 9 at the Swansea.com Stadium, where they last played in November 2020.

Wales begin their World Cup qualification campaign at home to Kazakhstan on March 22, with Tuchel taking charge of his first England game the night before when Albania head to Wembley.