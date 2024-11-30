England earn goalless draw against Emma Hayes’ United States in Wembley friendly

England and USA had to settle for a draw at Wembley

Sarina Wiegman and Emma Hayes’ sides settled for a stalemate after the hotly-billed battle of the bosses ended in a goalless draw between England and the United States in their Wembley friendly.

It was the first time the two FIFA best women’s coach of the year winners had gone toe to toe on the touchline, and more than two years since the two top-ranked women’s sides in the world had met at the London venue.

Wiegman’s European champions were without a shot on target in the first half, while the visitors had a goal chalked off for offside early in the second half.

England manager Sarina Wiegman and USA manager Emma Hayes (right) went head to head at Wembley (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Hayes’ Olympic gold medallists saw a penalty call reversed after a VAR check, and – though England looked brighter in the second half – Wiegman’s side were never able to find a way through a resolute US defence.

Wiegman elected to start Paris St Germain keeper Mary Earps, while Chelsea captain Millie Bright was on the bench for a second straight England encounter.

Bright’s former Blues boss Hayes fielded a USA line-up that included seven players who featured when the Americans last played at Wembley on October 7, 2022.

US men’s boss Mauricio Pochettino, whose single season in charge of Chelsea overlapped with Hayes’ 12-year tenure at Stamford Bridge, was also in attendance and was spotted catching up with Wiegman and Hayes ahead of kick-off.

Jessica Naz looked to get England off to an early start with a cross claimed by Alyssa Naeher, who will retire from international football after the Americans’ European trip.

Alyssa Thompson unleashed an effort forcing Earps to leap into action, but the game soon settled, England still looking for a breakthrough when Jess Park directed an effort wide.

Alex Greenwood could not connect with Lucy Bronze at the back post from a free-kick, while Emily Fox outpaced her Arsenal team-mate Beth Mead, beating her to a good ball from Bronze following a promising break down the right.

The world’s top-ranked side continued to enjoy the possession advantage against their hosts, while clear-cut chances remained elusive.

Lindsey Horan saw a goal disallowed at Wembley (John Walton/PA)

Hayes’ side came marginally closer to opening the scoring when Casey Krueger tested Earps with a low attempt through a crowd just after the half hour, and deadlock remained intact after the England keeper smothered Sam Coffey’s off-balance effort late on in the period.

USA captain Lindsey Horan had the ball in the back of the net shortly after the restart but the offside flag was raised.

The Americans continued to threaten, first from substitute Yazmeen Ryan’s cross, picked out by Earps, then another attempt from forward Horan.

England finally worked the ball deep into the visitors’ half, where Park’s effort was nodded away and Leah Williamson could only head straight at Naeher from the resulting corner.

The pace picked up as the hour approached and a more determined England side started to emerge, but remained frustrated by the American defending.

Ryan had just Greenwood to beat when she fired a shot into what appeared to be the chest of the Manchester City defender, but referee Lina Lehtovaara initially awarded the visitors a penalty.

With VAR available, the Finnish official was called to the monitor and subsequently reversed her decision.

Hayes rang more substitutes, while Wiegman’s first changes came in the form of Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly for Park and Naz in the 75th minute.

USA saw a penalty award overturned following a VAR check (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Mead, surrounded by a trio of blue shirts, sent Naeher leaping, though her attempt looked certain to be wide, and the sides soon had just 10 minutes left to snap the stalemate.

Jess Carter did well to track Ryan, who patiently controlled the ball inside the 18-yard box but was denied by a diving Earps and neither side was able to make a difference in four minutes of stoppage time.