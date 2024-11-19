England duo Ella Toone and Lauren Hemp miss squad for friendlies due to injuries

England will be without both Lauren Hemp and Ella Toone through injury for the friendlies against the United States and Switzerland, while Manchester City midfielder Laura Blindkilde Brown and Leicester’s Ruby Mace have been handed their first call-ups.

The Lionesses face the USA – coached by former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes – at Wembley on November 30, before then taking on Euro 2025 hosts Switzerland in Sheffield at Bramall Lane.

After a 4-3 defeat by Germany in last-month’s warm-up games, Sarina Wiegman’s side got their preparations back on track with a 2-1 win over South Africa in Coventry.