Emil Riis stunner denies Millwall boss Alex Neil victory on Preston return

Emil Riis scored a long-range equaliser to deny Alex Neil a win against his old club as Preston drew 1-1 with Millwall in the Championship.

North End’s top scorer surprised everyone in the 47th minute with a speculative strike from distance, cancelling out Mihailo Ivanovic’s 40th-minute free-kick opener.

It was a cold and slightly subdued atmosphere under the Deepdale floodlights, perhaps reflecting the fact that both teams seem well clear of any relegation trouble while lacking the consistency to mount a realistic push for the play-off places.

Riis, starting just his second match in nine, was set free in the box after great work from Sam Greenwood but his fourth-minute shot was scooped clear by Lukas Jensen.

Against the run of play, Ivanovic almost gave Millwall the lead after 17 minutes but his looping header from Joe Bryan’s floated delivery clipped the bar.

Seven minutes later, Stefan Thordarson’s corner caused panic for the visitors with Liam Lindsay and Lewis Gibson seeing close-range efforts blocked before Ryan Porteous smashed the loose ball over the bar.

It was a scrappy game that needed a spark and, after Bryan was brought down by Ali McCann 25 yards from goal, Ivanovic provided that moment of magic with the resulting free-kick, dipping a strike up and over the wall with Freddie Woodman unmoved.

North End striker Milutin Osmajic started on the bench just days after Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri’s allegation of racist abuse against the Montenegro international, however, the 25-year-old replaced Brad Potts at the interval as Paul Heckingbottom wanted to see a quick reaction from his men.

But it was his Danish striking partner Riis who stole the headlines just a couple of minutes into the second half, catching Jensen out with an instinctive 30-yard half-volley after Japhet Tanganga failed to properly deal with Lindsay’s punt forward.

It was a goal that brought Preston to life with Kaine Kesler-Hayden chancing his luck with a couple of ambitious efforts but Woodman had to maintain concentration at the other end to make relatively simple saves from Raees Bangura-Williams and Femi Azeez.

Osmajic nearly had his name in the headlines for the right reasons in the 73rd minute but he fired over the top from close range as he looked to divert fellow substitute Robbie Brady’s low cross home with a first-time finish.

Lions substitute Josh Coburn looked like he was storming clear to win the match for the visitors as the game wore on but his powerful strike was blocked remarkably by a desperately covering Lindsay.

Preston looked the likelier in the closing minutes with Will Keane heading straight at Jensen before Kesler-Hayden dragged a shot wide but Millwall held on for a point.