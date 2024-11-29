Eddie Howe vows to find roles for both Guimaraes and Tonali in Newcastle line-up

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted it is up to him to solve the conundrum of fitting star midfielders Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali into his team.

Tonali, a £55million signing from AC Milan during the summer of 2023, has started only four Premier League games since his return from a 10-month worldwide ban at the end of August, with head coach Howe struggling to find a balance in midfield.

While the Italy international and Brazil counterpart Guimaraes are different types of player, they both like to occupy similar spaces on the pitch and that has created something of a headache, with Tonali having to make do with a seat on the bench for the last three games.

Bruno Guimaraes has become a key figure in Eddie Howe’s Newcastle team (Nick Potts/PA)

Asked ahead of Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace if the pair can start together, Howe said: “Anything is possible. Of course they can. They are two outstanding players.

“It’s up to me to try and find a solution that works for both players and sees their qualities within the team.

“You can put any player into the team and any combination of players into the team, but it’s got to be to the team’s benefit. It has to be right for both players to showcase their attributes, so hopefully we can do that.”

Guimaraes, a £35million acquisition from French club Lyon in January 2022, has been a central character in the Magpies’ return to prominence – he has missed only seven games since his arrival on Tyneside and Newcastle have won none of them – and was appointed captain this summer.

Sandro Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan during the summer of 2023 (John Walton/PA)

Tonali was signed to bolster the squad for last season’s first Champions League campaign in two decades, although his suspension after admitting breaches of betting regulations ruined his first season in England.

His quality is not in any doubt, but just how he fits into Howe’s midfield remains a topic for debate.

Howe, who celebrated his 47th birthday on Friday, said: “He’s been good and has trained really well, especially this week. I’ve been really pleased with his contribution.

“He did really well when he came on at Nottingham Forest in a moment when that game was in the balance at 1-1. He played a big part in moving that game towards us, so he’s fighting for a place and is doing himself no harm with how he’s performing in training.”

Eddie Howe on away form: "We have to be positive in every respect. The league is still so tight and consecutive wins can elevate you. Our last away performance was very strong and I see no reason we can't deliver that again." pic.twitter.com/Dz3G7VYRcP — Newcastle United (@NUFC) November 29, 2024

The Magpies will hope to bounce back from Monday evening’s disappointing 2-0 home defeat by West Ham when they run out at Selhurst Park, where defender Dan Burn is available following a one-match ban and midfielders Guimaraes and Joe Willock are expected to join him after glute and ankle problems respectively.

Howe was frustrated to see an opportunity to climb the table slip from his side’s grasp against the Hammers and knows they cannot afford to be so profligate again.

He said: “The frustration for me looking at Monday night is it’s an opportunity missed and we can’t keep missing those when they arrive because they won’t be there forever.”