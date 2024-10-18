Eddie Howe says his focus is on lifting a trophy with Newcastle

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe insists winning a trophy with Newcastle is his main focus despite admitting the chance to manage England one day might appeal.

The 46-year-old has been at the centre of speculation for months that he could be the man to succeed Gareth Southgate in leading the drive for international glory, although he has confirmed in the wake of Thomas Tuchel’s appointment that he was not interviewed for the vacancy.

However, while refusing to rule out the prospect of taking on the job one day as one of the leading English coaches currently working in the Premier League, his more immediate targets remain as they have been for almost three years.

Asked if the perception that he will manage his country one day added pressure, the Magpies head coach said: “I don’t visualise that.

“I genuinely think about Newcastle and trying to lift a trophy here would be my goal and I immerse myself with what I’m in currently, so no other thoughts have entered my head.

“No, I don’t take on that feeling. I just try to do the best I can.

“I’d never say that managing England isn’t something I’d like to do maybe one day if given the opportunity, but my focus is Newcastle, Newcastle, Newcastle.”

Howe made his name as a coach in two spells at Bournemouth either side of a brief reign at Burnley, but has been elevated to the upper echelon since his appointment at St James’ Park in November 2021.

Eddie Howe on the next run of games: "There are some tough games in there, great challenges for us. The group of games we have to come; three at home and some tough away games. We haven't hit top gear, but we have been resilient and hard to beat, but we do need to find our best…

He has enhanced his reputation by saving the the club from relegation in his first season and taking Newcastle to the Carabao Cup final and into the Champions League in his second.

But asked if he could see where he would be in five or 10 years’ time, he replied: “No, absolutely not. I hope I’m managing in some ways, and then another part of me will think me thinks maybe I’ll be doing something different. You just don’t know.

“I love the job, I love the challenges that come with it – and it is draining, there are huge sacrifices that come with it in your personal life.

“I am always fighting that internally, getting that balance. But as long as I’m still enjoying it and my family is in a good place then, I will happily carry on for as long as possible.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admires the way in which former Manchester United counterpart Sir Alex Ferguson re-invented himself (Martin Rickett/PA)

That said, Howe, who will send his side into battle with Brighton on Tyneside on Saturday, acknowledges that managers have a shelf-life and that time will dictate where his future lies.

He said: “I don’t think you can put a time on it. Look at Sir Alex Ferguson, who went on and on and on and managed to re-invent himself very cleverly over a long period of time. He had the internal resilience to just keep going.

“Everyone is different, you can’t put a label on it. I think sometimes you have a feeling within you. You can get to the point when you think my time here is done. I certainly don’t feel that yet. And I hope I don’t for a long time.”