Eddie Howe keen to find ‘right solution’ in Newcastle midfield after Chelsea win

Eddie Howe is hopeful Newcastle can continue to find balance in their midfield following their 2-0 Carabao Cup win against Chelsea.

The Magpies struck in quick succession as Alexander Isak capitalised on a mistake at the back in the 23rd minute and they doubled their lead when Joe Willock’s deflected header was turned into his own net by Axel Disasi three minutes later.

Newcastle’s progress to the quarter-finals comes following a tricky patch of form in the Premier League and Howe made five changes to his team from Sunday’s defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

That included adjustments in midfield as Sandro Tonali shifted into a central position, with Sean Longstaff brought in on the right and Joelinton playing on the left.

Speaking about his midfield options, Howe said: “Every game’s different, the opponents are different, we’re different.

“We have to get the balance right in every game; we’re looking at trying to find the best solution for the team, because obviously we’re not winning games in the Premier League.

“We’ll continue to tweak – I thought Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff did very well. We’ve got very good players competing for positions which is what you want in any team.”

Tonali pressed well in the centre and was quick to react to set up Isak’s opener, with Howe praising the Italy international’s impact alongside a “versatile” display from Joelinton.

“That’s one of the reasons that we signed (Tonali), that he can play a dual role in midfield, he’s not a one-dimensional player,” Howe said.

“I’ve always seen him as a very good player in that position, very disciplined, diligent, he was all those things defensively tonight.

“I was pleased with how the midfield looked; I do have to say a special well done to Joelinton for his versatility again.

“It’s just incredible and such a bonus for us to be able to play him wide left, wide right, wing-back, brilliant performance.”

An impressive performance from Joelinton adds further competition for a spot on the left.

Howe added: “It’s a difficult position for me to pick from because we have an array of riches on that left-hand side with Anthony (Gordon), Harvey (Barnes), Joe (Willock).

“Joelinton and Willock when they play together they dovetail that position really well.

“I’m not sure what the final solution to that is other than we’ve got very good players competing for places.”

Chelsea put in an improved second-half performance at St James’ Park, but were unable to find a response with Joao Felix having the best chance to pull a goal back.

Although head coach Enzo Maresca was “sad” to have lost, his side’s attention now turns to Manchester United in the league on Sunday.

“All the competitions are important, for sure, but of course now we have different competitions that we are still there,” Maresca said.

“We are sad we lost the game, for sure, because we said many times it’s something we don’t like, but now we have two days to prepare the next game.”