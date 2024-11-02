Eddie Howe dismisses Mikel Arteta’s backhanded compliment after Newcastle win

Eddie Howe brushed aside Mikel Arteta’s backhanded compliment after guiding Newcastle to a second successive win over Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal at St James’ Park.

Just as they had done last season, the Gunners emerged from their trip to Tyneside on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline, and this time there was no controversial goal to blame for the defeat.

Arteta instead admitted his side had been sucked into the Magpies’ game – “They are really good at what they want to do,” he said – and had not shown the “best version” of themselves.

Asked about the Spaniard’s comments, Howe said: “It’s irrelevant to me what anyone says, really, apart from my team, and that’s how we’ve always looked at it because there’s always outside noise wherever that comes from.

“We just try to do what we do to to try to win games on a consistent basis. We know that it’s been inconsistent this season. We’ve had good bits, some not so good bits.

“Generally the last few games, our performance level has definitely increased and we’ve been consistent with it. Initially the results didn’t come. The last two games, I think we’ve been rewarded for that upturn.”

Those two games – a 2-0 Carabao Cup fourth-round victory over Chelsea and three points against Arsenal – have changed the complexion of Newcastle’s campaign after a mixed start.

Alexander Isak’s 12th-minute header – his third goal in as many games – from Anthony Gordon’s cross ultimately proved decisive, but the Magpies’ win was due to their organisation and defensive resilience as much as his potency.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope had only a handful of saves to make, largely as a result of the protection he was afforded with full-backs Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall outstanding in the face of a sustained assault by Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

However, asked about £63million record signing Isak’s contribution, head coach Howe said: “He is a class act.

“He’s an outstanding player, and I’m really pleased to see him score the type of goal he did today because it’s not a trademark Alex goal, but it’s such an important avenue of goals for us.

“It was a great cross from Anthony, he’s in the right position and I thought it was an incredible header from the distance he was out.”

Arteta, who left the North East fuming after the corresponding fixture last season, this time departed disappointed, but philosophical about his side’s title chances when they resume domestic action after Wednesday night’s Champions League trip to Inter Milan.

When it was pointed out that they could be eight points adrift this weekend, he said: “I understand that, but after eight, nine or 10 games last year we didn’t [talk about it] and we won’t talk about it now.

“It’s about how you react to that. We’re not going to find the right words or answers to describe how we feel. We have to put it on that field on Wednesday night against Inter.

“It’s not about the hope of winning the title, it’s about being our best selves every single week. Today we weren’t our best version.”