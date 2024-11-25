Ed Sheeran apologises for gatecrashing Ruben Amorim’s Sky Sports interview

Ipswich Town fan and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has apologised for gatecrashing a TV interview with Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim

Ed Sheeran has apologised for gatecrashing a live interview with new Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim.

Singer-songwriter Sheeran owns a minority stake in hometown club Ipswich and watched the newly promoted side draw 1-1 with the Red Devils at Portman Road on Sunday.

After the game, Amorim was being interviewed on Sky Sports when Sheeran walked into shot and began speaking to analyst Jamie Redknapp.

Amorim did not appear impressed by the interruption before Redknapp politely suggested Sheeran could leave and “come and say hello in a minute”.

“Apologies if I offended Amorim yesterday, didn’t actually realise he was being interviewed at the time, was popping to say hi and bye to Jamie,” Sheeran wrote on his Instagram story.

“Obv feel a bit of a b****nd but life goes on. Great game though, congrats on all involved x”.