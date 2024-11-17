Ebony Salmon scores stoppage-time stunner as Aston Villa edge Palace comeback

Ebony Salmon scored a stoppage-time stunner as Aston Villa claimed a 3-2 comeback victory over Crystal Palace at Villa Park to secure their first win of the Women’s Super League season.

My Cato’s 30th-minute opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Anna Patten – 10 minutes later – before Rachel Daly fired Villa into the lead for the first time, late on in the opening half.

Palace forward Annabel Blanchard thought she had done enough to earn a point when she drew the sides level in the 86th minute.

But – just as it seemed the spoils would be shared – Salmon restored Villa’s lead with a brilliant strike in the fourth minute of stoppage-time to secure maximum points.

Palace goalkeeper Shae Yanez leapt into action in the second minute of play to prevent Daly from firing in an early opener, then tipped Jordan Nobbs’ effort from the resulting corner behind.

Sabrina D’Angelo replied with two excellent saves of her own, first to deny Mille Gejl then Indiah-Paige Riley’s effort from the rebound.

The flurry of opening chances finally slowed down, but not before Sarah Mayling tested Yanez, sending her shot straight at the American goalkeeper.

There were worrying scenes for Palace boss Laura Kaminski as action paused, first to treat midfielder Josie Green then Aimee Everett for knocks to the head.

Captain Everett had only just returned to the Eagles line-up in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Everton and was knocked down from an aerial challenge.

Both were ultimately deemed fit to continue and despite Villa stepping up in attack, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock.

Gejl teed up the unmarked Cato, who fired the opener into the bottom corner past D’Angelo’s outstretched leg.

Patten then drew the sides level, pouncing on a loose ball and slotting it low past Yanez.

The equaliser sparked more life into the home side as Daly forced Yanez to tip her effort over before the Eagles shot-stopper picked out Paula Tomas’ attempt then stooped to keep out one from Gabi Nunes.

Daly fired Villa in front in the fifth of seven added first-half minutes, with a powerful strike from Kirsty Hanson’s excellent pass.

Nunes missed a big chance to cushion Villa’s lead after the break, while Lexi Potter’s well-timed intervention might have denied Daly a second when her goal-bound effort took a big deflection off the Palace midfielder.

WHAT IT MEANS pic.twitter.com/oN3BqXytVU — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) November 17, 2024

Kaminski rang more changes and Yanez kept her side in the contest with another save to deny Hanson, but soon there were just 10 minutes remaining for the visitors to find an equaliser.

Villa were looking the likelier opponent to score until Blanchard fired the sides back level, volleying home from substitute Ashleigh Weerden’s excellent cross.

Salmon blasted the ball into the top corner to restore the hosts’ lead – and ultimately win the game – while Weerden was only able to force D’Angelo into a save at the near post with one of Palace’s final touches.