East Fife held by improving Bonnyrigg Rose

East Fife missed the chance to return to the top of William Hill Scottish League Two as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Bonnyrigg Rose.

The improving hosts took just eight minutes to grab the lead when Lee Currie curled home a free-kick from the edge of the box.

The visitors finally drew level 15 minutes from time when Jack Healy cut the ball back for Jess Norey to find the net from close range.

Healy troubled Bonnyrigg keeper Tom Ritchie with a long-range effort late on but East Fife had to settle for a point in a fifth league game without a win.