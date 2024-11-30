Dundee United’s dramatic late double downs St Mirren

Dundee United hit a decisive double late on to secure a dramatic 2-0 win over St Mirren at Tannadice.

Defenders Kevin Holt and Emmanuel Adegboyega were the home heroes, netting the goals that secured a victory which leaves the Terrors fourth in the table and level on points with Rangers.

The result brought to an end a four-game unbeaten run for the Buddies who finished the contest with just 10 men following a red card for Marcus Fraser.

United made just one change to the side that drew 1-1 with Rangers at Ibrox last week, with Adegboyega replacing winger Kai Fotheringham as the home side reverted to a back three.

Not surprisingly, St Mirren kept faith with the team that beat Aberdeen in Paisley last weekend.

The hosts were the first to threaten in the eighth minute when Holt sent a long pass to Sam Dalby racing down the left but the on-loan Wrexham striker’s composure deserted him as he he sent the ball flying over St Mirren keeper Ellery Balcombe’s goal and the stand behind him.

United then came within a whisker of opening the scoring when Will Ferry linked well with Dalby before racing in on goal but the wing-back’s fiercely struck shot cannoned off Balcombe’s right-hand post.

St Mirren had a chance when Scott Tanser hit a shot from outside the United box but Declan Gallagher made a vital block to turn the ball behind for a corner.

The Buddies had another great opportunity to finally open the scoring in the 63rd minute but Olutoyosi Olusanya’s goal-bound shot was kept out by a last-ditch block by Holt.

However, the deadlock was finally broken in the 79th minute by the home side.

Marcus Fraser caught Holt as he tried to clear the ball with referee Matthew MacDermid called over to the pitchside monitor to review the incident by the VAR before pointing to the spot.

Holt stepped up to take the penalty and coolly sent Balcombe the wrong way.

Fraser’s day then got even worse when he conceded another penalty, for pulling down sub Louis Moult. The defender was initially given a yellow card but that was changed to red following another monitor check by the ref.

Holt was the chosen taker once more but this time, Balcombe pulled off a great save.

However, from the resultant corner in the third minute of stoppage time, Adegboyega stabbed home from close range to seal the win for the Terrors.