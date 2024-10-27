Dundalk FC saved from liquidation at eleventh hour by local businessman

Dundalk FC have been saved after they ran into cashflow issues under the current owners. Picture by Margaret McLaughlin

DUNDALK FC have survived a very close brush with liquidation after a consortium led by a local businessman agreed a takeover.

The Lilywhites, who are one of the most successful clubs in League of Ireland history, had been plagued with cashflow issues under owner Brian Ainscough.

There were real fears that the club would have to go into liquidation on Monday and would not be able to see out the remainder of their League of Ireland Premier Division campaign as the consortium has taken over the Boston-based Dubliner’s 80% stake in the club.

The Co Louth side currently sit at the bottom of the table by a single point, with just five wins in 30 games so far this year.

Dundalk Football Club is delighted to announce that a takeover of the club has been agreed upon between Brian Ainscough and Dundalk native John Temple. — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) September 17, 2024

Acknowledging the club’s current position in the league table, Temple said: “We are fully supportive of Jon Daly and the team to get the results required on the pitch. I am more concerned right now about getting the off-field matters sorted.

“We are very grateful to Minister Thomas Byrne who has pledged the Government’s support for our Sports Capital Grant application, which is most welcome, and this is the silver lining for today’s takeover announcement.

“A new Board of Directors will be appointed in the coming weeks and a meeting will take place with staff and players in the next week when everything is finalised.

“Today is a proud day for all associated with Dundalk Football Club.”

However, the eyes of the wider football world were following the nail-biting events of Monday, as one of the giants of Irish football cried out for help from anyone and everyone in their hour of need.

In the end, their prayers were answered when Dundalk native businessman John Temple approached Ainscough as a representative of a consortium who were interested in helping the club out.

The group of investors have agreed to underwrite the players’ current wages until the end of the season and will examine the viability of the club and its facilities going forward.

This puts more of a pause on the club’s problems rather than a full stop, however, it gives the club another lifeline when the final whistle was about to blow.

“Dundalk is a football town and the club is hugely important to all the staff, players and supporters,” said John Temple.

“We appreciate the concerns raised by all of our supporters in recent weeks and it has underscored what the club means to every one of them.”