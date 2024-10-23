Duncan Ferguson leaves as Inverness manager after club enter administration

Duncan Ferguson has left his role as Inverness manager amid the club’s serious financial crisis.

The William Hill League One side entered administration on Tuesday and were automatically deducted 15 points.

Caley Thistle sit 12 points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish third tier – on minus three points – following the sanction.

"I've done the very best I can for the club and for my players" Duncan Ferguson has left his position as manager of Inverness Caledonian Thistle, the former Scotland international has told @BBCScotlandNews.

Assistant manager Gary Bollan and goalkeeping coach Stuart Garden have also departed the club.

First-team coach Scott Kellacher has taken over from Ferguson with immediate effect ahead of Saturday’s trip to second-bottom Dumbarton.

“Myself and my staff, now we’ve left the club,” Ferguson told BBC Scotland News on Wednesday.

“Of course we were expecting it over the last couple of weeks. This is the cost of administration, isn’t it?”

Inverness on Tuesday appointed James Stephen, Malcolm Cohen and Shane Crooks at BDO as joint administrators.

Earlier this month, Ferguson revealed he was working for free to help the club through their financial issues.

“I’ve done the very best I can for the club and for my players,” said the 52-year-old.

“I’ve always tried to support my players behind the scenes and they all know that and that’s the most important thing for me, that I’ve supported my players.”

Inverness face a battle to avoid relegation to League Two, just eight years after they were playing in the Scottish Premiership.

Under Scottish Professional Football League rules, Caley Thistle will begin next season on minus five points, regardless of which division they are in.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC can confirm that Manager Duncan Ferguson, Assistant Manager Gary Bollan and Goalkeeping Coach Stuart Garden have left the club with immediate effect following the ongoing review of the financial position with the Joint Administrators.

Former Rangers, Everton and Newcastle striker Ferguson feels the club can beat the drop.

He continued: “It’s brutal, isn’t it? It’s really tough to get a 15-point deduction.

“It all depends now how deeply they cut the playing squad, if they can manage to stay in the division. I think it’s possible.

“I think I brought a lot of good players to the club. They’ll be big assets to the club in the future. The club can stay in the division, if they hold on to their players; if not, it’s going to be a tough ask.”

A statement from the club read: “Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC can confirm that manager Duncan Ferguson, assistant manager Gary Bollan and goalkeeping coach Stuart Garden have left the club with immediate effect following the ongoing review of the financial position with the joint administrators.

“Scott Kellacher, first-team coach, is stepping up to take over as first-team head coach with immediate effect. A full update on first-team coaching staff going forward will be made in due course.”