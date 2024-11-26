Dortmund debacle had ‘trampoline effect’ on Celtic, says Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic’s chastening Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund had a “trampoline effect” on his side as they prepare for the visit of Club Brugge.

The 7-1 defeat away to the German giants in October brought fresh discussion about the Hoops’ place at the top table of European football, but they responded with a creditable goalless draw away to Atalanta and a 3-1 victory over RB Leipzig at Parkhead.

The William Hill Premiership leaders sit 15th in the new-look Champions League table after four fixtures and a win over their Belgian opponents on Wednesday would be a huge step towards a place in the play-offs at least.

Reflecting on the Dortmund experience – Celtic’s only defeat in all competitions this season – Rodgers spoke of the positive response to the loss, saying: “We want to make it really, really difficult for teams to play against us and we know that we’re going to have to suffer at times, but that’s the level.

“Failure is a part of the journey. And I said it at the time and I was probably looked at a bit funny, but it can be that trampoline effect and it can bounce you back even higher. But it’s how you deal with it which is important.

“So dealing with the setback that we had that night, you can see where it’s trampolined the players and bounced them forward.

“It’s all in how you react to the difficult moments. This team have shown that and proven that and I believe there’s still a lot more to come.

“Teams like Club Brugge are not teams that are probably spoken about a lot, maybe in the same echelons of some of these other big names.

“But these are teams that you cannot underestimate. They’re very experienced at the level.

“They’ve got some fantastic players, a very good coach who’s stepped up and taken them and works them very, very well. So we have to be mindful of that.

“Every game is a very, very tough game and this game will be another big examination for us.”

Celtic Park was a cauldron for the convincing victory over Leipzig and the opening 5-1 win over Slovan Bratislava and Rodgers is again hoping to use the “power of Parkhead” against Nicky Hayen’s side, who have six points from 12.

A win would make it four home Champions League wins in a row and the Northern Irishman said: “For us, again, it’s another opportunity to show the power of Celtic Park.

“I’ve got absolutely no doubt that every team and their supporters will feel that their football ground is special and really special to be there, to play there and I respect that.

“But I know this club, I know the fans and I know the stadium, so I know how special it really is to play here and how difficult it can be.

“But what you have to be able to do is match that with the performance and that’s something that has really pleased me in these recent home games in the Champions League.

“So it’s not just a tick box for players to come here and clubs to come and say they’ve played at Celtic Park, but it’s to come and realise you’re going to be in for a game here and that combination of the support base and the team making it a really difficult night.

“Like the Leipzig (game), the feeling that it gives, not just for that night, but the supporters the next day and for days after.

“The feeling of watching the team compete at European level and play at a level of football.

“You spoke to some of the players afterwards, experienced players, the impact that the stadium brings. So we have to use that, we have to connect with that spirit and continue to make it really difficult.”