Dom Thomas can’t wait to make home debut for Derry City

Derry City lost their opening league game against Shelbourne and now welcome Bohemians to the Brandywell on Friday night Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

DERRY City’s new arrival Dom Thomas admits he can’t wait to sample the Brandywell atmosphere in tomorrow night’s home clash against Bohemians.

The winger revealed he has been watching videos and already picked up on how much the club means to the city since arriving at the club last month.

Thomas netted against Institute during a pre-season friendly at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium a few weeks ago, but he’s looking forward to facing the Gypsies.

“I’ve heard so much about the Brandywell and I’ve watched videos and taken it in to understand Derry as a football club and as a city,” he said.

“It’s very passionate about the team so it’s up to us as players to get out there and work hard and put on a show for them.

“At the end of the day the big thing is getting the three points on the board and now we have two home games, and it’s two games where we really need to win to get points on the board and really start this journey.”

The ex-Queens Park skipper found out how competitive the League of Ireland is during last Friday night’s opener away to Shelbourne.

Damien Duff’s champions picked up a deserved 3-1 win at Tolka Park and Thomas admitted Tiernan Lynch’s squad were bitterly disappointed with the result and the manner in which they conceded all three goals.

“First and foremost, we’re disappointed to be leaving with no points,” he added. “I think losing three goals here, it was a big ask to go and outscore them.

“The manner of the goals we lost was poor and the timing of the goals as well; as soon as we equalise 10 seconds later we lose a goal and then we give away a penalty just before half-time, it gives you a really big mountain to climb and ultimately it was too high a mountain in the second half for us.

“If that’s the benchmark and they’re the champions, we feel that we handed them three goals.

“We know if we can cut out the defensive errors and work harder as a team defensively from the front to the back, then there’s something there for us.

“I think this is a really exciting time for Derry. This was just the first game of the season. There’s a long way to go.

“There will be plenty of twists and turns throughout the season.

“It’s a new team that’s still gelling but we can hit the ground running now; we have a home game to look forward to and we need to get points on the board.”

The Glasgow native was also quick to point out Shels have been playing together for a number of years, while it’s all change at Derry.

“Obviously, it’s the first game of the season, there’s a lot of games to go so it’s all about learning now and learning quickly,” he said.

“They have been together now for three years and have a bit of momentum from winning the league last year and the (Presidents) cup a few weeks ago. But for us, we’ve had a good pre-season and we’ve trained together a lot and we’re building a really good thing here.

“The plan was to obviously go and get three points and that’s not happened, but we know it’s a long season, and we’ll have plenty of chances, and maybe when we come back down here, we’ll know more and we’ll learn and we’ll know what kind of game it will be and what kind of players we’re playing against and if we improve, that’s the main thing.”

Thomas set-up Michael Duffy’s equaliser as his superb teasing cross picked out the Derry winger to head home and he admitted they have been working on creating the chance.

“In training we’ve worked on getting crosses into the box,” he said. “The manager is big in getting bodies into the box. It’s all about numbers and the opposite winger getting into the box; it’s vice-versa when Mickey is putting it in.

“It’s about getting a half yard and getting the ball into the box and when you have players like Boycie (Liam Boyce) and Pat Hoban in there, you always have a good target.”