Dodi Lukebakio gets Sevilla back on track

Dodi Lukebakio scored a brace to help Sevilla to a 2-0 away win at Espanyol in LaLiga.
The Belgium international’s goals helped Sevilla bounce back from last week’s heavy 5-1 defeat to Barcelona.
Borussia Monchengladbach were held to a 1-1 draw at Mainz in the Bundesliga. Stefan Lainer’s own goal gave Mainz a 55th-minute advantage but Tim Kleindienst hit back two minutes later for a share of the points.
Andres Gomez gave Rennes a 1-0 home win over Le Havre, who had Christopher Operi sent off in second half added time.
Alieu Njie scored Torino’s only goal in a 1-0 victory over Cesc Fabregas’ Como in Serie A. Udinese beat Cagliari 2-0 with goals from Lorenzo Lucca and Keinan Davis.