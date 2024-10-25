Derry City’s title dreams ended by Brandon Kavanagh goal

Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division

St Patrick’s Athletic 1-0 Derry City

Kavanagh (44′)

Derry City’s title hopes came to an end as old boy Brandon Kavanagh sealed the points for in-form St Patrick’s Athletic.

City defeat combined with Shelbourne’s win at Drogheda United, means the Damien Duff’s table toppers will win the title at the Ryan McBride Brandywell next week, if they secure the three points.

For Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side it’s another season of what if’s, as they failed to capitalise on numerous occasions throughout the year and their 27 year wait for a top flight crown continues.

Worryingly for the Candy Stripes, if champions Shamrock Rovers defeat Dundalk on Sunday, they will drop into fourth place and may have to win next month’s FAI Cup final to secure a European place.

The Brandywell men made two changes to the side which saw off Dundalk last week with centre-back Duncan Idehen getting his first start by replacing the suspended Mark Connolly and Will Patching came in for Colm Whelan, who dropped to the bench.

Higgins’ decision to put Whelan on the bench came back to haunt him, as the young striker, who produced a man of the match display at Oriel Park, was a constant threat in the second half.

Kavanagh’s goal just before half-time did give the Inchicore men a deserved lead at the break, but in truth the tactical battle between both sides was a great watch, however the end to end action came in the second half.

Derry, like so many times this season, had the chances to get back into the game, but like on so many occasions this campaign, they failed to capitalise when on top.

After a somewhat cagey opening 15 minutes it was the home side who had the first half chance when Aidan Keena got free inside the box, but his angled shot was easily gathered by Brian Maher.

City created an opening just after the half-hour mark but Ronan Boyce’s 25 yard strike was straight at Joseph Anang.

Derry went even closer moments later as Danny Mullen’s quickly taken free-kick found Adam O’Reilly, who skipped around the out-rushing Anang, but his goal-bound shot was cleared off the line by Joe Redmond.

The deadlock was broken on 44 minutes as Kavanagh came back to haunt his old club by firing home from 12 yards, after Shane McEleney failed to clear his lines properly, after the Dubliner had initially seen an earlier chance saved by Maher just seconds before making no mistake.

The Foylesiders made a change at the break with Whelan coming on for Boyce, as the right-back had picked up a first half caution, another factor in Higgins’ decision to make the attacking substitution. The woodwork came to the Saints rescue on 56 minutes as substitute Whelan had an unbelievable strike, which had Anang well beaten, come crashing back off the crossbar.

Derry made another change on the hour mark with skipper Patrick McEleney coming on for Sadou Diallo, who disappointed in the opening 60 minutes.

Soon after the visitors were inches away from levelling things as Mullen broke clear down the right his low cross was blocked by Redmond and Anang, the loose ball fell to Andre Wisdom, his effort was kept out by the Saints net-minder and incredibly Michael Duffy’s close range follow-up side footed strike was stopped by the ex-West Ham United keeper.

As Derry continued to push forward for a leveller both Duffy and Mullen had free-kicks on the edge of the box but both efforts failed to test Anang. Stephen Kenny’s talisman Chris Forrester went close to scoring a second on 83 minutes when he twisted and turned inside the City box, before dragging his left footed strike just wide.

Whelan showed great skill and pace to create an opening right at the death, but his goal-bound strike was bravely blocked by Anto Breslin, who threw his body in front of the shot.

Derry’s miserable night was compounded after the final whistle, as St Pat’s fans raced onto the pitch and seemed to clash with the travelling supporters for a short time, before Garda and stewards got the situation under control.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang, McLaughlin, Redmond, Grivosti (Turner 88), Breslin; Lennon, Forrester, Kavanagh (Kazeem 74); Elbouzedi (Palmer 61), Keena, Leavy.

Derry City: Maher, Boyce (Whelan HT), S McEleney, Idehen, Wisdom (Davenport 84); Diallo (P McEleney 60), O’Reilly, Patching (Robertson 72); McMullan, Mullen, Duffy.

Referee: Mr Rob Hennessy (Dublin).