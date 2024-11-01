Derry City v Shelbourne: Match details, Kick-off time and how to watch as title race comes to a point

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff will hooe that Derry City, led by manager Ruaidhrí Higgins, won;t stand in their way of a first League of Ireland title since 2006. Picture: Margaret McLaughlin

AFTER many a twist and turn in this year’s League of Ireland campaign, the champions will be decided either in Derry or in Tallaght.

Shelbourne, who have held top spot for most of the year, will be trying to stop Shamrock Rovers’ drive for five as they take on Derry City at the Brandywell Ryan McBride Stadium.

Derry City, who up until very recently considered themselves very much in the title race, stand in Damien Duff’s way of taking the league title back to Drumcondra.

If Shelbourne win in Derry, then they will be taking the trophy back across the border, however, there is another side to this coin.

Shamrock Rovers held off Derry City on their way to the 2023 title. Picture: Margaret McLaughlin

If the Shels drop points and Shamrock Rovers carve out a result against Waterford in Tallaght, then it is the Hoops of Dublin that will make it five League of Ireland titles in a row.

When and where is the Derry City v Shelbourne game?

The deciding game in the League of Ireland between Shelbourne and Derry City will take place at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday, November 1.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm.

Where will the League of Ireland trophy be?

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny celebrates with the trophy after winning the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division in 2016

There will be two trophies in two different locations, should Shamrock Rovers reach an unprecedented five-in-a-row, then they will lift the old League of Ireland trophy that has been out of use since 2006.

However, should Shelbourne win it all, then they will lift the current League of Ireland trophy that has been handed to Shamrock Rovers for the past four years.

There was a replica of the current trophy commissioned for this possibility this year, however it has not been included in the plans.

Where can I watch Derry City v Shelbourne?

The game will be broadcast live on RTÉ2 with coverage starting at 7.30pm.